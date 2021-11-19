Veteran Artists on This Week's Charts in the U.K.

Top Single by a Veteran Artist in the U.K.





Chart Date: November 25, 2021

Top Albums by Veteran Artists Voyage - ABBA The Tears of Hercules - Rod Stewart The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows - Damon Albarn Disco - Kylie Minogue The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA Songs From Home - Ronan Keating Music of the Spheres - Coldplay Nevermind - Nirvana Diamonds - Elton John Top Singles by Veteran Artists Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa My Universe - Coldplay x BTS All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey Last Christmas - WHAM! Remember - Becky Hill & David Guetta Who You Are - Craig David & Mnek Heartbreak Anthem - David Guetta, Galantis & Little Mix Fairytale of New York - Pogues Featuring Kristy MacColl Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble





The following are the top albums and singles in the U.K.by veteran artists who have been recording for twenty years or more.