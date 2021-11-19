Veteran Artists on This Week's Charts in the U.K.

|Top Single by a Veteran Artist in the U.K.
Chart Date: November 25, 2021
Top Albums by Veteran Artists
- Voyage - ABBA
- The Tears of Hercules - Rod Stewart
- The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows - Damon Albarn
- Disco - Kylie Minogue
- The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
- Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
- Songs From Home - Ronan Keating
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Nevermind - Nirvana
- Diamonds - Elton John
Top Singles by Veteran Artists
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
- Last Christmas - WHAM!
- Remember - Becky Hill & David Guetta
- Who You Are - Craig David & Mnek
- Heartbreak Anthem - David Guetta, Galantis & Little Mix
- Fairytale of New York - Pogues Featuring Kristy MacColl
- Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
- It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble
