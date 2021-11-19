 Skip to main content

Veteran Artists on This Week's Charts in the U.K.

Top Single by a Veteran Artist in the U.K.
The following are the top albums and singles in the U.K.by veteran artists who have been recording for twenty years or more.  

Chart Date: November 25, 2021

Top Albums by Veteran Artists
  1. Voyage - ABBA
  2. The Tears of Hercules - Rod Stewart
  3. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows - Damon Albarn
  4. Disco - Kylie Minogue
  5. The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
  6. Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
  7. Songs From Home - Ronan Keating
  8. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
  9. Nevermind - Nirvana
  10. Diamonds Elton John
Top Singles by Veteran Artists
  1. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John & Dua Lipa
  2. My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
  3. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
  4. Last Christmas - WHAM!
  5. Remember - Becky Hill & David Guetta
  6. Who You Are - Craig David & Mnek
  7. Heartbreak Anthem - David Guetta, Galantis & Little Mix
  8. Fairytale of New York - Pogues Featuring Kristy MacColl
  9. Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
  10. It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas - Michael Buble

