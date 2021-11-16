Veteran Artists on This Week's Charts in the U.S. & U.K.

|Top Veteran Album in U.S. & U.K.
United States
Chart Date: November 20, 2021
Top Albums by Veteran Artists
- Voyage - ABBA
- Kid A Mnesia - Radiohead
- Greatest Hits - Queen
- Christmas - Michael Buble
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
- Diamonds - Elton John
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem
- A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio
- Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey
- Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival
- The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
- The Season - Steve Perry
- Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Greatest Hits - 2Pac
- Legend: The Best of - Bob Marley & the Wailers
- Metallica - Metallica
- Greatest Hits - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
- Back in Black - AC/DC
- 50 Number Ones - George Strait
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
- Knowing You - Kenny Chesney
- Dat Right There - Summer Walker, Pharrell Williams & the Neptunes
- Freedom Was a Highway - Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley
- Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney
United Kingdom
Chart Date: November 18, 2021
Top Albums by Veteran Artists
- Voyage - ABBA
- Kid A Mnesia - Radiohead
- The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
- Thank You - Diana Ross
- Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
- Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
- Diamonds - Elton John
- Greatest Hits - Queen
- 50 Years: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem
Top Singles by Veteran Artists
- Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Elton John & Dua Lipa
- My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
- Remember - Becky Hill & David Guetta
- Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
- Who You Are - Craig David & Mnek
- I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA
- Higher Power - Coldplay
- When You Danced With Me - ABBA
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
- Let Somebody Go - Coldplay & Selena Gomez
Comments