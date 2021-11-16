 Skip to main content

Veteran Artists on This Week's Charts in the U.S. & U.K.

The following are the top albums and singles by veteran artists who have been recording for twenty years or more.  

United States

Chart Date: November 20, 2021

Top Albums by Veteran Artists
  1. Voyage - ABBA
  2. Kid A Mnesia - Radiohead
  3. Greatest Hits - Queen
  4. Christmas - Michael Buble
  5. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac
  6. Diamonds - Elton John
  7. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem
  8. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio
  9. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey
  10. Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival
  11. The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
  12. The Season - Steve Perry
  13. Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
  14. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
  15. Greatest Hits - 2Pac
  16. Legend: The Best of - Bob Marley & the Wailers
  17. Metallica - Metallica
  18. Greatest Hits - Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
  19. Back in Black - AC/DC
  20. 50 Number Ones - George Strait
Top Singles by Veteran Artists
  1. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John & Dua Lipa
  2. My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
  3. Knowing You - Kenny Chesney
  4. Dat Right There - Summer Walker, Pharrell Williams & the Neptunes
  5. Freedom Was a Highway - Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley
  6. Half of My Hometown - Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney

United Kingdom

Chart Date: November 18, 2021

Top Albums by Veteran Artists
  1. Voyage - ABBA
  2. Kid A Mnesia - Radiohead
  3. The Lockdown Sessions - Elton John
  4. Thank You - Diana Ross
  5. Gold: Greatest Hits - ABBA
  6. Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
  7. Diamonds Elton John
  8. Greatest Hits - Queen
  9. 50 Years: Don't Stop - Fleetwood Mac
  10. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem
Top Singles by Veteran Artists
  1. Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) Elton John & Dua Lipa
  2. My Universe - Coldplay x BTS
  3. Remember - Becky Hill & David Guetta
  4. Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
  5. Who You Are - Craig David & Mnek
  6. I Still Have Faith in You - ABBA
  7. Higher Power - Coldplay
  8. When You Danced With Me - ABBA
  9. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey
  10. Let Somebody Go - Coldplay & Selena Gomez
