Review: Chicago @ Artpark, Lewiston, NY

Chicago in Concert (7/31/21)





Early in the evening, Lamb stated that they would be playing "all the hits" and, for one of the biggest American groups, that's a tall order but they came very. From their 70's output, they performed 14 of their 18 top twenty hits (missing "Wishing You Were Here", "Harry Truman", "Baby What a Big Surprise" and "No Tell Lover"). From the 80's, they played four of their eight top tens.





Three original members of the group remain, Lamb, Pankow and Loughnane. Filling in the rest of the lineup Keith Howland (guitar), who has been with the band for 26 years, Lou Pardini (keyboards and psudo-replacement for the vocals of the late Terry Kath), Brett Simmons (bass), Hermann (sax), Neil Donell, handling the vocals of former member Peter Cetera, and drummer and percussionist Walfredo Reyes, Jr. and Ramon "Ray" Yslas who tore it up during and extended solo during "I'm a Man".





Along with "all the hits", the band also managed to throw in a few long-time favorite album cuts from the opener "Introduction" to the Latin flavored instrumental "Mongonucleosis" and the bouncy "Wake Up Sunshine" from Chicago II. Of course, there was also the perennial "Ballet for a Girl in Buchannon" which includes "Make Me Smile" and "Color My World", which closed the first set.



Along with being a precision band, they were also absolute professionals, actually hitting the stage two minutes before their 7:30 start time, taking an announced 15 minute break in exactly 15 minutes, and finishing up their encore at 9:50, ten minutes before the venue's curfew.





An evening of great music by charismatic entertainers that shouldn't be missed.





The set list:

Set 1

Introduction

Questions 67 & 68

Dialogue (Part I & II)

Wake Up Sunshine

Call on Me

(I've Been) Searchin' So Long

Mongonucleosis

If You Leave Me Now

Look Away

Ballet For a Girl in Buchannon

Make Me Smile



So Much to Say, So Much to Give



Anxiety's Moment



West Virginia Fantasies



Colour My World



Now More Than Ever

Set 2

Alive Again

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Old Days

Hard Habit to Break

You're the Inspiration

Beginnings

I'm a Man

Just You 'n' Me

Hard to Say I'm Sorry / Get Away

Saturday in the Park

Feelin' Stronger Every Day (shortened) Encore

Free

25 or 6 to 4







