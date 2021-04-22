Salute to Les McKeown - The Bay City Rollers Ten Biggest Hits





1. Saturday Night (1975 / #1 U.S.)









2. Money Honey (1975 / #9 U.S. / #3 U.K.)









3. I Only Want to Be With You (1976 / #12 U.S. / #27 AC / #4 U.K.)









4. Bye Bye Baby (1975 / #1 U.K.)









5. Give a Little Love (1975 / #1 U.K.)









6. You Made Me Believe in Magic (1977 / #10 U.S. / #34 U.K.)









7. Shang-a-Lang (1974 / #2 U.K.)









8. Summerlove Sensation (1974 / #3 U.K.)









9. Love Me Like I Love You (1976 / #4 U.K.)









10. The Way I Feel Tonight (1977 / #24 U.S. / #16 AC)













Les McKeown, the lead singer of the Bay City Rollers, died on Tuesday, April 20. He was 65 years old.The Rollers had ten top ten hits in the U.K. in the late 70's, including two number ones. In the U.S., they only hit the top ten twice including the chart topping "Saturday Night".Here are the ten biggest hits for the group in the U.S. and U.K.