Salute: Jim Steinman's Ten Biggest Songs/Recordings

Jim Steinman (1947 - 2021)





Steinman also collaborated with Andrew Lloyd Weber on the musical "Whistle Down the Wind".





Here are Steinman's biggest hits on the U.S. and British charts.





1. I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) - Meat Loaf (1993 / #1 Pop / #9 AC / #10 Rock / #1 UK)









2. Total Eclipse of the Heart - Bonnie Tyler (1983 / #1 Pop / #7 AC / #23 Rock / #1 Britain)









3. It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion (1996 / #2 Pop / #1 AC / #15 Dance / #3 UK)









4. Total Eclipse of the Heart - Nicki French (1995 / #2 Pop / #20 AC / #37 Dance / #5 UK)









5. Making Love (Out of Nothing At All) - Air Supply (1983 / #2 Pop / #2 AC / #80 UK)









6. Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through - Meat Loaf (1994 / #13 Pop / #24 AC / #25 Rock / #11 UK)









7. No Matter What - Boyzone (1998 / #116 Pop / #12 AC / #1 UK)









8. Two Out of Three Ain't Bad - Meat Loaf (1978 / #11 Pop / #31 AC / #32 UK)









9. Holding Out For a Hero - Bonnie Tyler (1984 / #34 Pop / #7 UK)









10. Read 'Em and Weep - Barry Manilow (1983 / #18 Pop / #1 AC / #17 UK)









Jim Steinman, one of the most distinctive songwriters ever, has died at the age of 73 from kidney failure.Almost every song written by Steinman had a distinctive style with multiple structural sections that built to a huge crescendo. While best known for his writing for Meat Loaf, he also had hits with the likes of Bonnie Tyler, Celine Dion, Air Supply, Barry Manilow, Nicki French, Boyzone and others.