Preview: "The Width of a Circle" - David Bowie Rarities

|Out May 28
The 2020 re-release of The Man Who Sold The World restored the album’s intended title Metrobolist, while featuring a new mix by original producer Tony Visconti. Taking its name from the album’s opening track, which was named after a painting by Bowie’s friend George Underwood, the new two-CD set The Width Of A Circle acts as a complementary piece to that album. Its 21 tracks feature non-album singles, a BBC In Concert session, music for a TV play and further Visconti remixes wrapping up David’s recordings from 1970 and revealing the first sonic steps toward Hunky Dory.
Also released on 28th May is a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold The World album, featuring the striking black and white imagery of the 1972 reissue.
DAVID BOWIE – THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE
CD 1:
THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEEL
Recorded on 5th February, 1970 and broadcast on 8th February, 1970
Performed by David Bowie and The Tony Visconti Trio (a.k.a. The Hype)
CD 2:
THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:
Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970
THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE 10” SINGLE & 96/24 digital E.P.
Available only from the official David Bowie store.
- Amsterdam *
- God Knows I’m Good *
- Buzz The Fuzz
- Karma Man
- London Bye, Ta-Ta
- An Occasional Dream
- The Width Of A Circle*
- Janine
- Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
- Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*
- Fill Your Heart
- The Prettiest Star
- Cygnet Committee*
- Memory Of A Free Festival*
CD 2:
THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:
- When I Live My Dream
- Columbine
- The Mirror
- Threepenny Pierrot
- When I Live My Dream (Reprise)
- SINGLES
- The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta*
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)*
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)*
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)*
- Holy Holy*
Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970
- Waiting For The Man
- The Width Of A Circle
- The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud*
- The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)*
- Performed by David Bowie and The Hype
- 2020 MIXES
- The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
- Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version - 2020 Mix)
- All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)
- Holy Holy (2020 Mix)
THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE 10" SINGLE & 96/24 digital E.P.
Available only from the official David Bowie store.
- Side 1
- The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)
- London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)
- Side 2
- Memory Of A Free Festival (2020 Mix)
- Holy Holy (2020 Mix)
