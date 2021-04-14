Preview: "The Width of a Circle" - David Bowie Rarities

Out May 28



Amsterdam *

God Knows I’m Good *

Buzz The Fuzz

Karma Man

London Bye, Ta-Ta

An Occasional Dream

The Width Of A Circle*

Janine

Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed*

Fill Your Heart

The Prettiest Star

Cygnet Committee*

Memory Of A Free Festival*

CD 2:



THE LOOKING GLASS MURDERS AKA PIERROT IN TURQUOISE:

When I Live My Dream

Columbine

The Mirror

Threepenny Pierrot

When I Live My Dream (Reprise)

SINGLES

The Prettiest Star (Alternative Mix)

London Bye, Ta-Ta*

London Bye, Ta-Ta (1970 Stereo Mix)*

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 1)*

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version Part 2)*

Holy Holy* SOUNDS OF THE 70’S: ANDY FERRIS SHOW

Recorded on 25th March, 1970 and broadcast on the 6th April, 1970

Waiting For The Man

The Width Of A Circle

The Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud*

The Supermen (Bowie At The Beeb vinyl only)*

Performed by David Bowie and The Hype

2020 MIXES

The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)

London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Single Version - 2020 Mix)

All The Madmen (Single Edit 2020 Mix)

Holy Holy (2020 Mix) (*denotes previously released)



THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLE 10” SINGLE & 96/24 digital E.P.

Available only from the official David Bowie store.

Side 1

The Prettiest Star (2020 Mix)



London Bye, Ta-Ta (2020 Mix)

Side 2

Memory Of A Free Festival (2020 Mix)



Last week saw the 50th anniversary of the original UK release of The Man Who Sold The World, David Bowie’s landmark entry into the 1970s. The album began the collaboration with guitarist Mick Ronson that would continue with such Bowie classics as Hunky Dory, Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane.The 2020 re-release of The Man Who Sold The World restored the album’s intended title Metrobolist, while featuring a new mix by original producer Tony Visconti. Taking its name from the album’s opening track, which was named after a painting by Bowie’s friend George Underwood, the new two-CD set The Width Of A Circle acts as a complementary piece to that album. Its 21 tracks feature non-album singles, a BBC In Concert session, music for a TV play and further Visconti remixes wrapping up David’s recordings from 1970 and revealing the first sonic steps toward Hunky Dory.Also released on 28th May is a picture disc version of The Man Who Sold The World album, featuring the striking black and white imagery of the 1972 reissue.DAVID BOWIE – THE WIDTH OF A CIRCLECD 1:THE SUNDAY SHOW INTRODUCED BY JOHN PEELRecorded on 5th February, 1970 and broadcast on 8th February, 1970