Preview: "Welcome 2 America" - Prince

Out 7/31

Welcome 2 America Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master) Born 2 Die 1000 Light Years From Here Hot Summer Stand Up And B Strong Check The Record Same Page, Different Book When She Comes 1010 (Rin Tin Tin) Yes One Day We Will All B Free

Vinyl

LP 1

Side A



Welcome 2 America



Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)



Born 2 Die



1000 Light Years From Here



Side B



Hot Summer



Stand Up And B Strong



Check The Record



Same Page, Different Book

LP 2

Side C



When She Comes



1010 (Rin Tin Tin)



Yes



One Day We Will All B Free



Side D

Etching

Blu-Ray

Joy In Repetition Brown Skin (India.Arie cover) 17 Days Shhh Controversy Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover) What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover) Partyman It’s Alright (Graham Central Station cover) Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover) Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover) Let’s Go Crazy Delirious 1999 Little Red Corvette Purple Rain The Bird (The Time cover/Prince comp) Jungle Love (The Time cover/Prince comp) A Love Bizarre (Sheila E cover/Prince comp Kiss Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover) Hollywood Swingin’ (Kool & the Gang cover) Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover) More Than This (Roxy Music cover)

Recorded in the spring of 2010 and then mysteriously archived by Prince before its release, the statement album Welcome 2 America documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice. The album features some of Prince’s only studio collaborations with the bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel, with additional contributions from New Power Generation singers Shelby J, Liv Warfield, and Elisa Fiorillo and keyboardist Morris Hayes, who Prince also recruited to co-produce the album.The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America combines the 2LP and CD versions of the album with a never before released Blu-Ray of Prince’s full April 28, 2011 performance at the Forum, part of the Welcome 2 America Tour’s historic 21 Nite Stand in Los Angeles. The show is presented in stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos, and includes 24 tracks from across Prince’s career, from his biggest hits to fan favorites to ten rare covers. In addition, the deluxe edition features a 32 page 12x12 book, exclusive poster and an embossed vellum envelope of limited edition memorabilia all housed in a luxe, gold embossed package. Experienced as a complete package, the Deluxe Edition provides an immersive view of Prince’s creative genius during his spontaneous, energetic, and thought-provoking Welcome 2 America era.Track List