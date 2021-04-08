Preview: "Welcome 2 America" - Prince

|Out 7/31
The Deluxe Edition of Welcome 2 America combines the 2LP and CD versions of the album with a never before released Blu-Ray of Prince’s full April 28, 2011 performance at the Forum, part of the Welcome 2 America Tour’s historic 21 Nite Stand in Los Angeles. The show is presented in stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos, and includes 24 tracks from across Prince’s career, from his biggest hits to fan favorites to ten rare covers. In addition, the deluxe edition features a 32 page 12x12 book, exclusive poster and an embossed vellum envelope of limited edition memorabilia all housed in a luxe, gold embossed package. Experienced as a complete package, the Deluxe Edition provides an immersive view of Prince’s creative genius during his spontaneous, energetic, and thought-provoking Welcome 2 America era.
Track List
CD
- Welcome 2 America
- Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)
- Born 2 Die
- 1000 Light Years From Here
- Hot Summer
- Stand Up And B Strong
- Check The Record
- Same Page, Different Book
- When She Comes
- 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)
- Yes
- One Day We Will All B Free
Vinyl
- LP 1
- Side A
- Welcome 2 America
- Running Game (Son Of A Slave Master)
- Born 2 Die
- 1000 Light Years From Here
- Side B
- Hot Summer
- Stand Up And B Strong
- Check The Record
- Same Page, Different Book
- LP 2
- Side C
- When She Comes
- 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)
- Yes
- One Day We Will All B Free
- Side D
- Etching
Blu-Ray
- Joy In Repetition
- Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)
- 17 Days
- Shhh
- Controversy
- Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)
- What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)
- Partyman
- It’s Alright (Graham Central Station cover)
- Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)
- Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)
- Let’s Go Crazy
- Delirious
- 1999
- Little Red Corvette
- Purple Rain
- The Bird (The Time cover/Prince comp)
- Jungle Love (The Time cover/Prince comp)
- A Love Bizarre (Sheila E cover/Prince comp
- Kiss
- Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)
- Hollywood Swingin’ (Kool & the Gang cover)
- Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)
- More Than This (Roxy Music cover)
