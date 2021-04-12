Preview: "The Sun Will Shine" - John Lodge (Single)

Out April 30

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is to release a new digital single entitled “The Sun Will Shine” on April 30th 2021. Pre-orders available from April 9th.The song was written and recorded by John whilst he was ‘in isolation’ in Florida, and he took hope and inspiration from watching the sunrise every morning over ‘Cocahatchee Bay’. For John, the song is a reminder that we can choose to see the world, and the challenges we all face, in a positive way… because the sun will shine again.The song is performed by John and his ‘10,000 Light Years Band’, who recorded remotely due to the pandemic. The track also features Jon Davison from YES on backing vocals, continuing their ongoing collaborations.The song will be part of the EP “On Reflection” that is due to be incorporated into “The Royal Affair and After”, John’s new live album scheduled for release in September 2021. “On Reflection” will include three tracks that John wrote during the pandemic. Joining “The Sun Will Shine”, will be his instrumental track, “Sunset over Cocohatchee Bay”, and a 2021 remix of “In These Crazy Times”. The tracks continue John’s exploration of how the pandemic has affected him, demonstrate his always positive outlook on life, and echo many of his earlier Moodies compositions.The 10,000 Light Years Band are long term collaborators Alan Hewitt (Music Director and Keyboards) and Billy Ashbaugh (Drums) both from the Moody Blues touring band. Plus, Duffy King (Guitars) and Jason Charboneau (Cello).“Who could have thought this pandemic is still with us? I’m just grateful that I have my music to keep me company, and in a surreal way it has kept me focused on writing and recording new songs. I hope with these new songs to share with you my reflections of these times. It’s been a year since I was on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band but we will see you again in the not too distant future. Thank you for keeping the faith!” - John Lodge April 2021.During his remarkable 55 years with the Moody Blues, Lodge has sold more than 70 million albums including the groundbreaking “Days of Future Passed”, and has composed many of their biggest hits. The album “Seventh Sojurn” was Billboard number 1 for 5 weeks, and Lodge wrote both the singles from this album, the high-energy “I’m Just a Singer (in a Rock and Roll Band)” and the beautiful and ethereal “Isn’t Life Strange”.John has received numerous awards including ASCAP (American Society Of Composers & Publishers) and an Ivor Novello for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and he has been voted one of the 10 most influential bass players on the planet. The Moody Blues were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, and in 2019, John was inducted into the Birmingham Walk of Fame, and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Prog Awards. In 2017 the Moody Blues celebrated the 50th Anniversary of their iconic album “Days of Future Passed” with a hugely successful tour, including a sold out performance at the Hollywood Bowl, and the release of their live album “Days of Future Passed, Live”, which reached the top of US DVD charts. With the Moody Blues now no longer touring, John is passionate about “Keeping the Moody Blues Music Alive”, and John and his band provide a unique opportunity to continue to experience the magic of the Moody Blues.As a member of The Moody Blues since 1966, John Lodge has spent much of his life touring the world, as part of a ‘rock n roll band’. His first solo album titled “Natural Avenue” was released 44 years ago in 1977, but was never performed live. His second solo album, “10,000 Light Years Ago” was released in 2015. The live album and DVD “John Lodge: Live From Birmingham – The 10,000 Light Years Tour”, was released in 2017, and in 2019 John released “B Yond, The Very Best of” album. 2021 will see the release of “The Royal Affair and After”.