Preview: "Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete" - Chicago (16 CDs)

To honor the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s historic concerts, the band will release all eight Carnegie Hall shows in their entirety for the first time in a new 16-CD deluxe boxed set. CHICAGO AT CARNEGIE HALL COMPLETE will be available on July 16th exclusively at Rhino.com
Chicago founding member and trumpeter Lee Loughnane and engineer Tim Jessup spent nearly a year meticulously going through more than 40 concert tapes at Loughnane’s new studio in Arizona to remaster each concert. Their hard work paid off with eight fantastic-sounding shows.
CHICAGO AT CARNEGIE HALL COMPLETE is presented in a white folio that’s embossed with the group’s trademark logo. The set beautifully commemorates the event through memorabilia that includes replicas of the three posters that accompanied the original vinyl release and images of the original concert program, tickets, and other memorabilia from the historic run. The collection also comes with a 28-page booklet illustrated with photos from the concerts, plus new liner notes with contributions by Loughnane; archivist Jeff Magid, writer/producer David Wild and comedy icon/Chicago fanatic Jimmy Pardo.
When Chicago arrived in New York City in April 1971 to play eight shows at Carnegie Hall, the band was at the peak of its early experimental period and riding high on the success of the group’s third consecutive platinum album, Chicago III. For these historic shows, the band played a cross-section of hits from their first three studio albums, including “Beginnings,” “Questions 67 and 68,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and “25 or 6 to 4.” The set also includes the previously unheard first songs from the first show, “Someday (August 29, 1968).”
The performances showcase memorable contributions from every band member, including Terry Kath’s stellar guitar work, heartfelt vocals by Kath, Robert Lamm, and Peter Cetera, the vibrant horn work by Loughnane, James Pankow, and Walt Parazaider, as well as the jazz-influenced drumming of Danny Seraphine.
Track List
CD 1: First Show – First Set
- Scott Muni Intro
- Someday (August 29, 1968)
- Loneliness Is Just A Word
- South California Purples
- Beginnings
- Lowdown
- Mother
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
CD 2: First Show – Second Set
- Return to Stage and Tuning
It Better End Soon:
- 1st Movement
- 2nd Movement
- 3rd Movement
- 4th Movement
- 5th Movement
- Fancy Colours
- In The Country
- Where Do We Go From Here
- A Song For Richard And His Friends
- Sing A Mean Tune Kid
- Flight 602
- Motorboat To Mars
- Free
- 25 Or 6 To 4
CD 3: Second Show – First Set
- Band Introduction and Tuning
- Introduction
- Beginnings
- Lowdown
- In The Country
- Where Do We Go From Here
- Sing A Mean Tune Kid
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
CD 4: Second Show – Second Set
- Return to Stage and Tuning
- Fancy Colours
Elegy:
- Canon
- Once Upon A Time…
- The Approaching Storm
- Man Vs. Man: The End
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
It Better End Soon:
- 1st Movement
- 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)
- 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)
- 4th Movement (Preach)
- 5th Movement
- Loneliness Is Just A Word
- A Song for Richard and His Friends
Travel Suite:
- Flight 602
- Motorboat To Mars
- Free
- 25 or 6 to 4
CD 5: Third Show – First Set
- Tuning and Introduction
- Listen
- Mother
- Lowdown
- Fancy Colours
- Southern California Purples
- Loneliness Is Just A Word
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
CD 6: Third Show – Second Set
- Return to stage
- Introduction
- Happy ‘Cause I’m Going Home
- Beginnings
- A Song For Richard And His Friends
- I Don’t Want Your Money
- Where Do We Go From Here
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
It Better End Soon:
- 1st Movement
- 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)
- 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)
- 4th Movement (Preach)
- 5th Movement
- Flight 602
- Motorboat to Mars
- Free
- 25 or 6 to 4
CD 7: Fourth Show – First Set
- Tuning and Introduction
- Loneliness Is Just A Word
- Beginnings
- Sing A Mean Tune Kid
- Fancy Colours
- Lowdown
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
CD 8: Fourth Show – Second Set
- Return to stage / Tuning
It Better End Soon:
- 1st Movement
- 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)
- 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)
- 4th Movement (Preach)
- 5th Movement
- Happy ‘Cause I’m Going Home
- Where Do We Go From Here
- A Song For Richard And His Friends
- I Don’t Want Your Money
- An Hour In The Shower
- Flight 602
- Motorboat To Mars
- Free
- 25 Or 6 To 4
CD 9: Fifth Show
- Tuning and Introduction
- In The Country
- Fancy Colours
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
- Southern California Purples
- Mother
CD 10: Fifth Show (continued)
- Lowdown
- Flight 602
- Motorboat to Mars
- Free
- Where Do We Go From Here
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
- A Song For Richard And His Friends
- 25 Or 6 To 4
CD 11: Sixth Show
- Tuning and Introduction
- Introduction
- Fancy Colours
- Introduction to Questions 67 & 68
- Questions 67 & 68
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro, ‘Nasal Finger Tones’)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
It Better End Soon:
- 1st Movement
- 2nd Movement (Flute Solo)
- 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo)
- 4th Movement (Preach)
- 5th Movement
CD 12: Sixth Show (continued)
- Loneliness Is Just A Word
- Sing A Mean Tune Kid
- Beginnings
- Where Do We Go From Here
Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:
- Make Me Smile
- So Much To Say, So Much To Give
- Anxiety’s Moment
- West Virginia Fantasies
- Colour My World
- To Be Free
- Now More Than Ever
- I’m A Man
CD 12: Seventh Show – First Set
- In The Country
- Fancy Colours
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro)
- Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?
- Southern California Purples
- Mother
CD 13-16: Setlists TBA
