Preview: "Chicago at Carnegie Hall Complete" - Chicago (16 CDs)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago became the first non-classical group to perform six nights in a row at Carnegie Hall 50 years ago. Between April 5 and 10, 1971, the band played eight shows at the celebrated venue (including two matinees) and recorded every one of them. In October of that year, performance highlights were featured on the band’s first-ever live album, Chicago at Carnegie Hall. That quadruple-LP reached #3 on the Billboard 200, was certified platinum, and is still the band’s best-selling live album.To honor the 50th anniversary of Chicago’s historic concerts, the band will release all eight Carnegie Hall shows in their entirety for the first time in a new 16-CD deluxe boxed set. CHICAGO AT CARNEGIE HALL COMPLETE will be available on July 16th exclusively at Rhino.comChicago founding member and trumpeter Lee Loughnane and engineer Tim Jessup spent nearly a year meticulously going through more than 40 concert tapes at Loughnane’s new studio in Arizona to remaster each concert. Their hard work paid off with eight fantastic-sounding shows.CHICAGO AT CARNEGIE HALL COMPLETE is presented in a white folio that’s embossed with the group’s trademark logo. The set beautifully commemorates the event through memorabilia that includes replicas of the three posters that accompanied the original vinyl release and images of the original concert program, tickets, and other memorabilia from the historic run. The collection also comes with a 28-page booklet illustrated with photos from the concerts, plus new liner notes with contributions by Loughnane; archivist Jeff Magid, writer/producer David Wild and comedy icon/Chicago fanatic Jimmy Pardo.When Chicago arrived in New York City in April 1971 to play eight shows at Carnegie Hall, the band was at the peak of its early experimental period and riding high on the success of the group’s third consecutive platinum album, Chicago III. For these historic shows, the band played a cross-section of hits from their first three studio albums, including “Beginnings,” “Questions 67 and 68,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” and “25 or 6 to 4.” The set also includes the previously unheard first songs from the first show, “Someday (August 29, 1968).”The performances showcase memorable contributions from every band member, including Terry Kath’s stellar guitar work, heartfelt vocals by Kath, Robert Lamm, and Peter Cetera, the vibrant horn work by Loughnane, James Pankow, and Walt Parazaider, as well as the jazz-influenced drumming of Danny Seraphine.Track List

CD 1: First Show – First Set

Scott Muni Intro Someday (August 29, 1968) Loneliness Is Just A Word South California Purples Beginnings Lowdown Mother Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever

CD 2: First Show – Second Set

Return to Stage and Tuning

It Better End Soon:

1st Movement 2nd Movement 3rd Movement 4th Movement 5th Movement

Fancy Colours In The Country Where Do We Go From Here A Song For Richard And His Friends Sing A Mean Tune Kid Flight 602 Motorboat To Mars Free 25 Or 6 To 4

CD 3: Second Show – First Set

Band Introduction and Tuning Introduction Beginnings Lowdown In The Country Where Do We Go From Here Sing A Mean Tune Kid

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever

CD 4: Second Show – Second Set

Return to Stage and Tuning Fancy Colours

Elegy:

Canon Once Upon A Time… The Approaching Storm Man Vs. Man: The End

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

It Better End Soon:

1st Movement 2nd Movement (Flute Solo) 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo) 4th Movement (Preach) 5th Movement

Loneliness Is Just A Word A Song for Richard and His Friends

Travel Suite:

Flight 602 Motorboat To Mars

Free 25 or 6 to 4

CD 5: Third Show – First Set

Tuning and Introduction Listen Mother Lowdown Fancy Colours Southern California Purples Loneliness Is Just A Word

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever

CD 6: Third Show – Second Set

Return to stage Introduction Happy ‘Cause I’m Going Home Beginnings A Song For Richard And His Friends I Don’t Want Your Money Where Do We Go From Here Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

It Better End Soon:

1st Movement 2nd Movement (Flute Solo) 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo) 4th Movement (Preach) 5th Movement

Flight 602 Motorboat to Mars

Free 25 or 6 to 4

CD 7: Fourth Show – First Set

Tuning and Introduction Loneliness Is Just A Word Beginnings Sing A Mean Tune Kid Fancy Colours Lowdown Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever

CD 8: Fourth Show – Second Set

Return to stage / Tuning

It Better End Soon:

1st Movement 2nd Movement (Flute Solo) 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo) 4th Movement (Preach) 5th Movement

Happy ‘Cause I’m Going Home Where Do We Go From Here A Song For Richard And His Friends I Don’t Want Your Money An Hour In The Shower Flight 602 Motorboat To Mars Free 25 Or 6 To 4

CD 9: Fifth Show

Tuning and Introduction In The Country Fancy Colours Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? Southern California Purples Mother

CD 10: Fifth Show (continued)

Lowdown Flight 602 Motorboat to Mars Free Where Do We Go From Here

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever A Song For Richard And His Friends 25 Or 6 To 4

CD 11: Sixth Show

Tuning and Introduction Introduction Fancy Colours Introduction to Questions 67 & 68 Questions 67 & 68 Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro, ‘Nasal Finger Tones’) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?

It Better End Soon:

1st Movement 2nd Movement (Flute Solo) 3rd Movement (Guitar Solo) 4th Movement (Preach) 5th Movement

CD 12: Sixth Show (continued)

Loneliness Is Just A Word Sing A Mean Tune Kid Beginnings Where Do We Go From Here

Ballet For A Girl In Buchannon:

Make Me Smile So Much To Say, So Much To Give Anxiety’s Moment West Virginia Fantasies Colour My World To Be Free Now More Than Ever I’m A Man

CD 12: Seventh Show – First Set

In The Country Fancy Colours Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? (Free Form Intro) Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? Southern California Purples Mother

