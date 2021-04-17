Preview: Buck Owens Vinyl LPs and Singles Being Reissued

|Available Now
Over the years, the country music great collected a sizable number of his albums and singles for his own use, Besides copies of his own albums, he also kept quantities of releases by other artists in his stable. All these unplayed records have been sitting untouched in Bakersfield since they were originally issued. Omnivore has offered vintage Buck LPs before, but is now adding 45s and original, vintage records by Don Rich, Susan Raye, Buddy Alan, The Buckaroos, Bakersfield Brass and more! And, some of the albums that sold out in the last offering will be replenished (for the last time).
These are never-before-played long players and singles, most dating back to Nashville West’s most successful era and the height of the Bakersfield sound in the ’60s and ’70s.
From Limited-Edition bundles to single 45s, Omnivore will carry them only while supplies last. Every bundle or single record release (LP or 45) will include a certificate of authenticity. All records will go on sale April 15, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT and they will only be available from www.omnivorerecordings.com/bakersfield-vintage-vinyl.
