Preview: "50th Anniversary: Ashes Are Burning - An Anthology - Live Concert" - Renaissance

Out April 23





Renaissance are: Annie Haslam - lead vocals, Rave Tesar - keyboards, Mark Lambert - guitars/vocals, Geoffrey Langley - keyboards/vocals, Leo Traversa - bass guitar/vocals, Frank Pagano - drums/percussion/vocals



Renaissance is a band with a rich history unique unto themselves as progressive rock pioneers who rose from the ashes of the seminal UK rock band, The Yardbirds. Acclaimed for their unique blending of progressive rock with classical and symphonic influences, the band's career has now spanned fifty years spearheaded by the 5 octave voice of Annie Haslam and the masterful songwriting skills of Michael Dunford. They are widely considered to be the band that most successfully and routinely utilized the sound of a full orchestra in their recordings.



The band has toured throughout the world and has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and additionally at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Renaissance had a top ten hit in the UK with their song “Northern Lights” that still demands airplay to this day.



Retail release will follow through Symphonic Rock Recordings in the United States, Canada and South America on April 23rd other territories will be distributed through Cherry Red Records on April 30.

Renaissance are: Annie Haslam - lead vocals, Rave Tesar - keyboards, Mark Lambert - guitars/vocals, Geoffrey Langley - keyboards/vocals, Leo Traversa - bass guitar/vocals, Frank Pagano - drums/percussion/vocalsRenaissance is a band with a rich history unique unto themselves as progressive rock pioneers who rose from the ashes of the seminal UK rock band, The Yardbirds. Acclaimed for their unique blending of progressive rock with classical and symphonic influences, the band's career has now spanned fifty years spearheaded by the 5 octave voice of Annie Haslam and the masterful songwriting skills of Michael Dunford. They are widely considered to be the band that most successfully and routinely utilized the sound of a full orchestra in their recordings.The band has toured throughout the world and has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra and additionally at the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Renaissance had a top ten hit in the UK with their song “Northern Lights” that still demands airplay to this day.Retail release will follow through Symphonic Rock Recordings in the United States, Canada and South America on April 23rd other territories will be distributed through Cherry Red Records on April 30.

Renaissance are proud to announce the release of their Blu-ray/DVD/2CD set of the 50th Anniversary Concert at The Keswick Theatre in Glenside PA, USA on October 12th 2019, featuring their own 10-piece Renaissance Chamber Orchestra and with special guest Renaissance co-founder Jim McCarty.It is time to celebrate the culmination of the bands widespread touring and recording over the past 50 years with their first high-definition concert film and Blu-ray release.Renaissance featuring lead singer Annie Haslam performed an impressive concert of high quality musicianship alongside a magical backdrop of paintings for each song in the show, created by Annie. The combination was stunning.The concert film is a retrospective celebration of Renaissance classics songs, some of which have never been orchestrated before, including their most notably “Ashes Are Burning”!Annie Haslam says: I am so proud I was chosen to be lead singer in this incredibly unique band and to have witnessed all the musicians that have been a part of our history, each person adding something extra into the mix and life of the band. Particularly the band that we are now, who have put their hearts and souls into this music. Rave Tesar, our keyboardist and MD has taken the band to a new level by creating our own orchestra of hand-picked musicians... when we go touring now it’s like a 16-piece band, and to have them with us on our 50th Anniversary tour was so natural and perfect. Personally, I have come full circle with our special guest and friend Renaissance co-founder Jim McCarty who was at my audition on December 31st 1970! He added such special moments and memories as we performed ‘Island’, written by Keith Relf and Jim, the song that got me the job!