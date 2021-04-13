On the Charts: 30+ Year Old Albums by Queen, Fleetwood Mac & Bob Marley Top Veteran's Chart

Queen Returns to the Top Veteran Spot

The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (April 17, 2021). Actual chart position is in parenthesis:

Greatest Hits - Queen (#22) Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#27) Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#38) Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#39) Diamonds - Elton John (#45) Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#46) 1 - Beatles (#53) Greatest Hits - Journey (#59) Back in Black - AC/DC (#61) Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#67) There were no veteran artist debuts this week. In addition, Evanescence' The Bitter Truth, which debuted at number 11 last week, fell completely out of the Top 200. There were no veteran artist debuts this week. In addition, Evanescence', which debuted at number 11 last week, fell completely out of the Top 200.