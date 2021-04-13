On the Charts: 30+ Year Old Albums by Queen, Fleetwood Mac & Bob Marley Top Veteran's Chart

|Queen Returns to the Top Veteran Spot
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (April 17, 2021). Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#22)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#27)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#38)
- Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#39)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#45)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#46)
- 1 - Beatles (#53)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#59)
- Back in Black - AC/DC (#61)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#67)
The top charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#25)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#88)
- Lil Bit - Nelly & Florida Georgia Line (#93)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#98)
