On the Charts: Evanescence Debuts at #11; Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Reach Top 40

Evanescence Debuts at #11
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (April 10, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. The Bitter Truth - Evanescence (#11)
  2. Greatest Hits - Queen (#29)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
  4. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#44)
  5. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#45)
  6. Diamonds - Elton John (#49)
  7. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#53)
  8. 1 - Beatles (#56)
  9. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#61)
  10. Greatest Hits - Journey (#67)
Veteran artists debuting further down the chart:
  • Young Shakespeare - Neil Young (#95)
The top charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#33)
  2. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#95)
  3. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#100)

