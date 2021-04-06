On the Charts: Evanescence Debuts at #11; Maroon 5 & Megan Thee Stallion Reach Top 40

|Evanescence Debuts at #11
- The Bitter Truth - Evanescence (#11)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#29)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#44)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#45)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#49)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#53)
- 1 - Beatles (#56)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#61)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#67)
Veteran artists debuting further down the chart:
- Young Shakespeare - Neil Young (#95)
The top charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#33)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#95)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#100)
Comments