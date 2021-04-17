New Releases by Veteran Artists for April 16, 2021: Offspring, Jethro Tull, Norah Jones, Lucinda Williams, Cannibal Corpse, more
The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2001 or before).
April 16, 2021
- Tracy Bonham & the Melodeon Music Project - Young Maestros, Vol. 1
- Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined
- Bob Dylan - The Early Years, Rarities Vol. 1
- Bob Dylan - The Early Years, Rarities Vol. 2
- Goo Goo Dolls - EP 21
- Engelbert Humperdinck - Sentiments
- Jean-Michel Jarre - Amazonia
- Jethro Tull - "A" (a la Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition
- Norah Jones - 'Til We Meet Again: Live
- Offspring - Let the Bad Times Roll
- Freda Payne - Let There Be Love
- Tom Petty - Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)
- Busta Rhymes - The Coming: Deluxe Edition
- Saga - The Best of Saga: All Hits Since 1978
- Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
- Peggy Seeger - First Farewell
- Johnny Thunders - After the Dolls 1977-1987
- Robin Trower, Maxi Priest & Livingston Brown - United State of Mind
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
- Mary Wilson - Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition
April 23, 2021
- California Music (including members of the Beach Boys & their children) - Add Some Music
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dinosaur, Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Richie Furay - 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- L7 - Wargasm: The Slash Years 1992-1997
- John Lennon - Plastic Ono Band
- Motorhead - Louder Than Noise...Live in Berlin
- Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered & Expanded Edition
- Van Halen - The Van Halen Story: The Early Years
- Who - The Who Sell Out (5 CD)
- Various Artists - Riding the Rock Machine: British Seventies Classic Rock
April 30, 2021
- Dickey Betts & Great Southern - Official Bootleg, Vol. 1
- Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Gojira - Fortitude
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. - Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons
- MercyMe - inhale (exhale)
- Ronnie Milsap - A Better Word For Love
- Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?: Deluxe Edition
- Michael Nesmith - Different Drum: The Lost RCA Recordings
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
- Pink Floyd - Live at Knebworth 1990
- James Taylor - Discover: Live in Rio
- Various Artists - NOW That's What I Call a Decade: 1990's
May 7, 2021
- Jon Anderson - Animation: Remastered & Expanded
- Kenny Chesney - Here & Now: Deluxe
- Alex Chilton & the Hi Rhythm Section - Boogie Shoes: Live on Beale Street
- Judy Collins - White Bird: Anthology of Favorites
- Tommy Emmanuel - Accomplice Series, Vol. 1 (with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley)
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
- Howard Jones - In the Running: Expanded Deluxe
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
- Lulu - Gold
- Robin McAuley - Standing on the Edge
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones - When God Was Great
- Van Morrison - Latest Record Project, Volume 1
- Maria Muldaur with Tuba Skinny - Let's Get Happy Together
- New Order - education entertainment recreation
- Procol Harum - Missing Persons (Alive Forever)
- Travis Tritt - Set in Stone
- Tony Joe White - Smoke From the Chimney
- Weezer - Van Weezer
- Nancy Wilson - you and me
May 11, 2021
- Dolly Parton - Dolly Parton & Friends: 50 Years at the Opry (DVD)
May 14, 2021
- Chills - Scatterbrain
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Deja Vu: 50th Anniversary
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Go-Go's - God Bless the Go-Go's: Special Edition
- Steve Goodman - It Sure Looked Good on Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos
- Grand Funk - Live: The 1971 Tour
- Grateful Dead - Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 3 - Wall of Sound
- David Gray - Skellig
- Alan Jackson - Where Have You Gone
- Myles Kennedy - The Ides of March
- Steve Miller Band - Live! Breaking Ground August 3, 1977
- Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
- Various Artists - Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment
May 21, 2021
- Micky Dolenz - Dolenz Sings Nesmith
- John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
- Bob Malone - Good People
- Gary Numan - Intruder: Deluxe Edition
- Palace Guard - All Night Long: An Anthology 1965-1966
- Blake Shelton - Body Language
- Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys - Way Out West: The Lost Transcriptions for Tiffany Music 1946-1947 Volume 2
May 28, 2021
- David Bowie - The Width of a Circle
- Can - Live in Stuttgart 1975
- Etta James - The Montreux Years
- Kansas - Point of Know Return Live & Beyond
- k.d. lang - Makeover
- Tracy Lawrence - Hindsight 2020, Vol. 1: Stairway to Heaven, Highway to Hell
- Marillion - With Friends at St. David's
- Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions
- Moby - Reprise
- Nightingales - Pigs on Purpose
- Nina Simone - The Montreux Years
- Yes - Union 30 Live: Super Deluxe Flight Case 30 Year Anniversary Edition (26CD+4DVD)
- Various Artists - Get on Board: The Philadelphia International Records Official 50th Anniversary: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records, Volume 1
June 4, 2021
- Alarm - History Repeating 1981-2021
- Tim Buckley - Bear's Sonic Journal: Merry-Go-Round at the Carousel
- Peter Cetera - Love, Glory, Honor & Heart: Complete Full Moon & Warner Bros. Recordings 1981-1992
- Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting
- Billy F. Gibbons - Hardware
- Lou Gramm - Questions & Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989
- James - All the Colours of You
- Gary Louris - Jump For Joy
- Nilsson - Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (DVD)
- Liz Phair - Soberish
June 11, 2021
- AFI - Bodies
- Black Sabbath - Sabotage: Super Deluxe Edition
- Dennis DeYoung - 26 East, Vol. 2
- Garbage - No Gods No Masters
- Oak Ridge Boys - Front Porch Singin'
June 18, 2021
- Various Artists - Alligator Records: 50 Years of Genuine Houserockin' Music
June 25, 2021
- Grateful Dead - Grateful Dead (Skull & Roses): Expanded Edition
- Joni Mitchell - The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
- Staind - Live: It's Been Awhile
- Toto - With a Little Help From My Friends
July 2, 2021
- Paul Carrack - One on One
July 9, 2021
- Wallflowers - Exit Wounds
July 23, 2021
- Paul McCartney - McCartney III Imagined (CD)
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
- Prince - Welcome 2 America
September 17, 2021
- Candlebox - Wolves
October 8, 2021
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
