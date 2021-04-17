 Skip to main content

New Releases by Veteran Artists for April 16, 2021: Offspring, Jethro Tull, Norah Jones, Lucinda Williams, Cannibal Corpse, more

The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2001 or before).  

April 16, 2021
April 23, 2021
April 30, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 11, 2021
May 14, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 28, 2021
June 4, 2021
June 11, 2021
June 18, 2021
June 25, 2021
July 2, 2021
  • Paul Carrack - One on One
July 9, 2021
July 23, 2021
July 30, 2021
September 17, 2021
  • Candlebox - Wolves
October 8, 2021



Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment