New Releases by Veteran Artists for April 9, 2021: Cheap Trick, Merry Clayton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, more

April 9, 2021
- Jon Anderson - Olias of Sunhillow: Expanded & Remastered
- Steve Arrington - Down to the Lowest Terms: The Soul Sessions
- Chris Cain - Raisin' Cain
- Betty Carter - The Classic Recordings
- Rosanne Cash - Crawl Into the Promised Land (7" Vinyl Single)
- Cheap Trick - In Another World
- Merry Clayton - Beautiful Scars
- Fleetwood Mac - Live: Super Deluxe Edition
- Peggy Lee - Something Wonderful: Peggy Lee Sings the Great American Songbook
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Live at Knebworth '76
- Willie Nelson - Texas Willie
- Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Live! In Chicago
- Cliffie Stone - Gonna Shake This Shack Tonight: Barracuda
- Sweet Oblivion Featuring Geoff Tate - Relentless
- Thomas Wayne - Tragedy
- Tony Williams - The Signature Voice of the Platters, Volume 1 1955-61
- Tony Williams - The Signature Voice of the Platters, Volume 2 1961-62
- Various Artists - Everybody Makes a Mistake: Stax Southern Soul, Volume 2
- Various Artists - Jon Savage's 1972-1976: All Our Times Have Come
- Various Artists - Spring Fever: 28 Nuggets For Your Spring Season
- Various Artists - We Did 'Em First: Obscure, Lost & Forgotten Originals
April 16, 2021
- Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined
- Jean-Michel Jarre - Amazonia
- Jethro Tull - "A" (a la Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition
- Norah Jones - 'Til We Meet Again: Live
- Offspring - Let the Bad Times Roll
- Tom Petty - Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)
- Robin Trower, Maxi Priest & Livingston Brown - United State of Mind
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
- Mary Wilson - Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition
April 23, 2021
- California Music (including members of the Beach Boys & their children) - Add Some Music
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dinosaur, Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Richie Furay - 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- John Lennon - Plastic Ono Band
- Motorhead - Louder Than Noise...Live in Berlin
- Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
- Who - The Who Sell Out (5 CD)
- Various Artists - Riding the Rock Machine: Seventies Classic Rock
April 30, 2021
- Dickey Betts & Great Southern - Official Bootleg, Vol. 1
- Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Gojira - Fortitude
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. - Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons
- Ronnie Milsap - A Better Word For Love
- Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?: Deluxe Edition
- Michael Nesmith - Different Drum: The Lost RCA Recordings
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
- Pink Floyd - Live at Knebworth 1990
- James Taylor - Discover: Live in Rio
May 7, 2021
- Jon Anderson - Animation: Remastered & Expanded
- Kenny Chesney - Here & Now: Deluxe
- Alex Chilton & the Hi Rhythm Section - Boogie Shoes: Live on Beale Street
- Judy Collins - White Bird: Anthology of Favorites
- Tommy Emmanuel - Accomplice Series, Vol. 1 (with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley)
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
- Howard Jones - In the Running: Expanded Deluxe
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
- Lulu - Gold
- Robin McAuley - Standing on the Edge
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones - When God Was Great
- Van Morrison - Latest Record Project, Volume 1
- Maria Muldaur with Tuba Skinny - Let's Get Happy Together
- New Order - education entertainment recreation
- Procol Harum - Missing Persons (Alive Forever)
- Travis Tritt - Set in Stone
- Tony Joe White - Smoke From the Chimney
- Weezer - Van Weezer
- Nancy Wilson - you and me
May 14, 2021
- Chills - Scatterbrain
- Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Deja Vu: 50th Anniversary
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Steve Goodman - It Sure Looked Good on Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos
- Grand Funk - Live: The 1971 Tour
- Grateful Dead - Road Trips Vol. 2 No. 3 - Wall of Sound
- David Gray - Skellig
- Alan Jackson - Where Have You Gone
- Myles Kennedy - The Ides of March
- Steve Miller Band - Live! Breaking Ground August 3, 1977
- Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
- Various Artists - Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment
May 21, 2021
- Micky Dolenz - Dolenz Sings Nesmith
- John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
- Bob Malone - Good People
- Gary Numan - Intruder: Deluxe Edition
- Palace Guard - All Night Long: An Anthology 1965-1966
- Blake Shelton - Body Language
- Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys - Way Out West: The Lost Transcriptions for Tiffany Music 1946-1947 Volume 2
May 28, 2021
- Can - Live in Stuttgart 1975
- Kansas - Point of Know Return Live & Beyond
- k.d. lang - Makeover
- Marillion - With Friends at St. David's
- Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions
- Moby - Reprise
- Yes - Union 30 Live: Super Deluxe Flight Case 30 Year Anniversary Edition (26CD+4DVD)
- Various Artists - Get on Board: The Philadelphia International Records Official 50th Anniversary: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records, Volume 1
June 4, 2021
- Peter Cetera - Love, Glory, Honor & Heart: Complete Full Moon & Warner Bros. Recordings 1981-1992
- Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting
- Billy F. Gibbons - Hardware
- James - All the Colours of You
- Gary Louris - Jump For Joy
- Nilsson - Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (DVD)
June 11, 2021
- AFI - Bodies
- Dennis DeYoung - 26 East, Vol. 2
- Garbage - No Gods No Masters
- Oak Ridge Boys - Front Porch Singin'
June 25, 2021
- Grateful Dead - Grateful Dead (Skull & Roses): Expanded Edition
- Joni Mitchell - The Reprise Albums (1968-1971)
- Staind - Live: It's Been Awhile
July 2, 2021
- Paul Carrack - One on One
July 23, 2021
- Paul McCartney - McCartney III Imagined
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
- Prince - Welcome 2 America
September 17, 2021
- Candlebox - Wolves
October 8, 2021
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
