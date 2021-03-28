- Celine Dion to Receive Honorary Degree From Berklee
- Elton John Records With Metallica
- Bob Seger on Sunday Nights "The Simpsons"
- Wolfgang Van Halen was Asked to Play "Eruption" for Father Eddie at Grammys
- Paul McCartney Releasing Cookbook of Late Wife's Recipies
- Gene Simmons Moving to Nevada
- Moby reimagines his hits on upcoming orchestral album Reprise
- Roxette celebrate 30 years of 'Joyride'
- The Decemberists announce 20th anniversary livestream series
- Beck is No Loser in This New Duet with Paul McCartney on “Find My Way” from “McCartney III Reimagined”
- Elton John - "Scarecrow" and Five Additional Rarities and B-sides Released Digitally for the First Time in Celebration of Elton's 74th Birthday
- New 'Jerry Garcia, Artist' Documentary Offers Rare Glimpse of the Man Behind the Legend
- Grateful Dead Announce "Skull and Roses" Expanded Edition
- Nick Cave would love to have this Elvis Presley song play at his funeral
- Kansas Announces Concert LP "Point of Know Return Live and Beyond"
