The Jacksons Expanding "Triumph", "Victory" and "2300 Jackson Street"

|Available 4/30
As part of the project, an exciting new remix of "Can You Feel It" was created by producer/composer Greg Curtis (engineered by Jon Nettlesbey) and executive produced by John McClain:
Can You Feel It: The Jacksons X MLK Remix: Greg Curtis kicks off his production with a roaring drum line and bookends the mix with recordings from the late Martin Luther King's acclaimed 1968 The Drum Major Instinct speech at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Midway, excerpts from the great Barack Obama's first inauguration speech inspire. The production is capped with King's words, "Free at last, Free at last; Thank God Almighty, Free at last." Listen here.
The Jackson's definitive album project:
The expanded digital releases of Triumph, Victory and 2300 Jackson Street are available alongside The Jacksons (1976), Goin' Places (1977) and Destiny (1978), released February 12. The six studio albums recorded by The Jacksons for Epic Records trace the group's spectacular leap from their Jackson 5 boy band roots to their role as avatars of an R&B/pop revolution (1976-1989).
In addition, a 2LP 12" vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! (recorded during their 1981 North American Triumph Tour) will be released on Friday, March 26.
Triumph Track List
- Can You Feel It
- Lovely One
- Your Ways
- Everybody
- This Place Hotel (a.k.a. Heartbreak Hotel)
- Time Waits For No One
- Walk Right Now
- Give It Up
- Wondering Who
- Can You Feel It (Jacksons X MLK Remix)
- Can You Feel It (Island Remix)
- Can You Feel It (Kirk Franklin Remix)
- Can You Feel It (7" Version)
- Lovely One (7" Version)
- This Place Hotel (a.k.a. Heartbreak Hotel) (7" Version)
- Walk Right Now (7" Version)
- Walk Right Now (7" Version - John Luongo Special Remix)
- Walk Right Now (12" Version - John Luongo Disco Mix)
- Walk Right Now (12" Version - John Luongo Instrumental Mix)
Victory Track List
- Torture
- Wait
- One More Chance
- Be Not Always
- State of Shock
- We Can Change the World
- The Hurt
- Body
- State of Shock (7" Version)
- State of Shock (12" Version - Dance Mix)
- State of Shock (12" Version - Instrumental)
- Torture (7" Version)
- Torture (12" Version - Dance Mix)
- Torture (12" Version - Instrumental)
- Body (7" Version)
- Body (12" Extended Version)
- Body (7" Version - Instrumental)
- Body (12" Version - Instrumental Extended)
- Wait (7" Version)
2300 Jackson Street Track List
- Art Of Madness
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U)
- Maria
- Private Affair
- 2300 Jackson Street
- Harley
- She
- Alright with Me
- Play It Up
- Midnight Rendezvous
- If You'd Only Believe
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (7" Edited Version)
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (The Mix)
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (Choice Dub)
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (Extended Version)
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (Sensitive Vocal Mix)
- Nothin (That Compares 2 U) (Bass World Dub)
- 2300 Jackson Street (Short Version)
- 2300 Jackson Street (The Family Mix Edit)
- 2300 Jackson Street (The Family Mix)
- 2300 Jackson Street (Instrumental)
- Art Of Madness (Vocal Mix)
- Art Of Madness (7" House Mix)
- Art Of Madness (12" House Mix)
- Art Of Madness (Percapella)
- Art Of Madness (Instrumental)
- Please Come Back To Me (B-Side)
- When I Look At You (B-Side)
- Keep Her (Larrabee Mix - B-Side)
