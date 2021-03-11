Preview: Pink Floyd - "Live at Knebworth 1990"

Out 4/30





Track List:

Shine On You Crazy Diamond The Great Gig in the Sky Wish You Were Here Sorrow Money Comfortably Numb Run Like Hell



Pink Floyd Live at Knebworth 1990 will be released for the first time on CD, double vinyl and digital platforms on Friday, April 30th, 2021. The concert was part of the star-studded 1990 Silver Clef Winners performance at Knebworth House, Hertfordshire, headlined by Pink Floyd.The monumentous Knebworth concert saw Pink Floyd topping the all-star bill that included Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant (with Jimmy Page), Cliff Richard, Eric Clapton, and Tears For Fears. Around 120,000 music fans saw these giants of rock appear on the hallowed stage of Knebworth, all in aid of the Nordoff Robbins charity, profits from which went towards setting up the BRIT School. The concert was broadcast globally on MTV.Pink Floyd – David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright – were joined on stage by members of their touring band including Guy Pratt, Jon Carin, Tim Renwick, and Gary Wallis. Backing vocals came from Durga McBroom, Sam Brown and her mother Vicki, and (original The Great Gig in the Sky vocalist) Clare Torry. Pink Floyd also welcomed guest musicians including sax player Candy Dulfer and keyboard player and composer Michael Kamen.David Gilmour and Andy Jackson have remixed the audio from this iconic concert featuring all seven tracks performed on the day, and the album features new artwork shot by Floyd collaborator Aubrey 'Po' Powell of Hipgnosis and designed by Peter Curzon of StormStudios.