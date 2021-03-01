Preview: Members of the Beach Boys Along With Their Children to Release "California Music Presents Add Some Music"

1) Add Some Music To Your Day – California Music2) Ram Raj – Mike Love3) Jenny Clover – Al Jardine4) She Believes in Love Again – Bruce Johnston5) Long Promised Road – David Marks6) Friends – Christian Love, Matt Jardine, Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, Justyn Wilson, Ambha Love, Adam Jardine, Carl B. Wilson7) Get Together – Jeffrey Foskett8) Golden State – Rob Bonfiglio9) Add Some Music to Your Day (A Capella Version) – California Music10) Add Some Music to Your Day (Instrumental) – California Music