Preview: Members of the Beach Boys Along With Their Children to Release "California Music Presents Add Some Music"

|Out April 23
These lyrics are from the 1970 Beach Boys composition “Add Some Music to Your Day,” and they are the inspiration for a new Omnivore Recordings album, California Music Presents Add Some Music, due out April 23, 2021 on CD and Digital. Initiated by Beach Boys historian and documentarian David Beard, California Music Presents Add Some Music is an uplifting collection celebrating all that is good about one of California’s greatest exports … music!
In 2020, Beard re-recorded the classic 1970 Beach Boys song “Add Some Music to Your Day” (written by Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Joe Knott) with Beach Boys members Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks and the children of the Beach Boys, including Carnie and Wendy Wilson (Brian Wilson’s daughters), Christian, Hayleigh and Ambha Love (Mike Love’s children); Justyn Wilson (son of Carl Wilson); and Matt Jardine (son of founding Beach Boys member Al Jardine). Their brilliant new rendering of “Add Some Music to Your Day” was arranged and produced by Rob Bonfiglio (member of the Brian Wilson Band and husband to Carnie Wilson).
Filling out the ten tracks are recordings by Love, Jardine, Johnston, Marks longtime Beach Boys associate Jeffrey Foskett, Bonfiglio, and a previously unreleased recording of The Beach Boys’ classic ‘Friends” from the next generation. A portion of the proceeds of this release will be donated to http://www.feedingamerica.org.
From Beard’s liner notes: “Gathering together these incredible talents in order to help those in need is as good as it gets, and when it comes to the music of The Beach Boys, it makes sense. We get to listen to music while helping others. It’s ventures like this one that make the future a little brighter.”
Quotes from The Beach Boys:
“‘Add Some Music to Your Day’ brings to mind almost a decade ago when, Brian, Alan, Bruce, David and I gathered around the piano during the 50th Reunion Tour. It’s a real joy to listen to this new incarnation of the song recorded with so many family members. The hope expressed in the lyric of the song is that music can bring people together. The world in harmony — something that is desperately needed. It’s a sweet song with an uplifting message. A special thanks to David Beard for all his work in getting us all together for this sweet song with a purpose. Peace and Love.”
—Mike Love
“It’s been a great pleasure to be involved in this new version of ‘Add Some Music to Your Day,’ something we should ALWAYS be doing and having the proceeds go to the charity Feeding America to help feed the hungry is something I truly believe in. Thank you, David Beard, and everyone involved!” —Al Jardine
“I’ve always loved ‘Add Some Music to Your Day’ as a wonderful sweet song to have originally recorded and I’m honored to be part of this new ‘next century’ recording. I also think that the additional vocals from our close family and friends sounds great! Best of all: Musically we all are part of helping to benefit Feeding America.” —Bruce Johnston
“I am honored to be part of this worthwhile project, especially with the other Beach Boys! Thanks to David Beard” —David Marks
Track Listing:
1) Add Some Music To Your Day – California Music
2) Ram Raj – Mike Love
3) Jenny Clover – Al Jardine
4) She Believes in Love Again – Bruce Johnston
5) Long Promised Road – David Marks
6) Friends – Christian Love, Matt Jardine, Carnie Wilson, Wendy Wilson, Justyn Wilson, Ambha Love, Adam Jardine, Carl B. Wilson
7) Get Together – Jeffrey Foskett
8) Golden State – Rob Bonfiglio
9) Add Some Music to Your Day (A Capella Version) – California Music
10) Add Some Music to Your Day (Instrumental) – California Music
