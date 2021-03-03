Preview: Badfinger Has Recorded New Versions of Their Catalog With Rick Wakeman, Ian Anderson, Rick Springfield, Todd Rundgren and More

Available March 26





No Matter What - Revisiting The Hits gathers an immense amount of talent on one album - in addition to the aforementioned, guests include Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson, blues legend Sonny Landreth, eclectic art rockers The Legendary Pink Dots and many more - who offer their unique twists on some of Badfinger’s biggest, most era-defining hits from the Paul McCartney-penned “Come And Get It” to “Day After Day,” to the monster ballad “Without You.” The latter was originally released by Badfinger in 1970 but became a global phenomenon when Harry Nilsson recorded a version in 1971, and then it conquered the airwaves again in 1994 courtesy of Mariah Carey’s bombastic version, and now Rock Hall Of Fame nominee and producer/songwriter/guitarist extraordinaire Todd Rundgren offers a passionate rendering of the song that is by itself worth the price of admission to this great collection.



No Matter What - Revisiting The Hits will be available on both digipak CD and in superb-looking tri-color (red, white & blue) vinyl!



TRACK LIST:



1. No Matter What feat. Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)

2. Come And Get It feat. Rick Wakeman

3. I Don’t Mind feat. Carl Giammarese (The Buckinghams)

4. Day After Day feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Terry Reid & Manchester String Quartet

5. Love Is Gonna Come At Last feat. Rick Springfield

6. Baby Blue feat. Matthew Sweet

7. Midnight Caller feat. The Legendary Pink Dots

8. Suitcase feat. Sonny Landreth

9. Sweet Tuesday Morning feat. Albert Lee

10. Without You feat. Todd Rundgren

1. No Matter What feat. Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)2. Come And Get It feat. Rick Wakeman3. I Don’t Mind feat. Carl Giammarese (The Buckinghams)4. Day After Day feat. Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Terry Reid & Manchester String Quartet5. Love Is Gonna Come At Last feat. Rick Springfield6. Baby Blue feat. Matthew Sweet7. Midnight Caller feat. The Legendary Pink Dots8. Suitcase feat. Sonny Landreth9. Sweet Tuesday Morning feat. Albert Lee10. Without You feat. Todd Rundgren

You’ve grooved to Matthew Sweet’s “Baby Blue,” played air piano along with Rick Wakeman on “Come And Get It,” and swooned hearing Rick Springfield’s voice on “Love Is Gonna Come At Last” - but now the wait is finally over as the full-length collaboration between Joey Molland’s Badfinger and a stellar line-up of special guest superstars is finally released!