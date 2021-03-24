Preview: "At the BBC" - Amy Winehouse

Out 5/7

STRONGER THAN ME

TAKE THE BOX

TEACH ME TONIGHT feat. Jools Holland

REHAB

TENDERLY feat. Jools Holland

TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN

MONKEY MAN feat. Jools Holland

I HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

DON'T GO TO STRANGERS feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland

LOVE IS A LOSING GAME

KNOW YOU NOW (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

FUCK ME PUMPS (T In The Park 2004)

IN MY BED (T In The Park 2004)

OCTOBER SONG (T In The Park 2004)

REHAB (Pete Mitchell 2006)

YOU KNOW I'M NO GOOD (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

JUST FRIENDS (Big Band Special 2009)

LOVE IS A LOSING GAME (Jools Holland 2009)

TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

BEST FRIENDS, RIGHT? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)

I SHOULD CARE (The Stables 2004)

LULLABY OF BIRDLAND (The Stables 2004)

VALERIE (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)

TO KNOW HIM IS TO LOVE HIM (Pete Mitchell 2006)

KNOW YOU NOW

TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN

YOU KNOW I'M NO GOOD

JUST FRIENDS

HE CAN ONLY HOLD HER

I HEARD LOVE IS BLIND

REHAB

TAKE THE BOX

SOME UNHOLY WAR

BACK TO BLACK

VALERIE

ADDICTED

ME & MR JONES

MONKEY MAN





Even though it will be a couple of years before Amy Winehouse is considered a true "veteran artist" her sound was such a throwback to an earlier era that we wanted to celebrate this release.Amy Winehouse At The BBC, a 3LP/3CD collection chronicling the many remarkable performances by arguably the greatest and most genuine talent to emerge in British music in decades, will be released on May 7, 2021 through Island/UMe. For the very first time, this updated release offers audio-only versions of the songs featured on 'A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland' and the 'BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall,' and so a high proportion of these tracks will be completely new to digital music services. "Stronger Than Me," "Tears Dry On Their Own" and "You Know I'm No Good" will be available March 24 on streaming services, and the video for "Stronger Than Me" will be available on YouTube. This comprehensive collection captures the strong and enduring relationship that Amy enjoyed with the BBC and is further proof of quite what an extraordinarily talented, completely original, and truly engaging performer Amy was.Amy Winehouse At The BBC includes Amy's earliest BBC Radio sessions, music from her first-ever TV performances, as well as unheard gems, rarities, unique covers and live versions of classic songs from "Frank" and "Back To Black." The set also includes a beautifully illustrated 20-page booklet featuring rare photographs.Disc 1 is a selection of recordings chosen by Later presenter, songwriter and much-loved musician Jools Holland. Disc 2 is a 14-song audio selection dating from 2004 to 2009, while Disc 3 features the performances from Amy's memorable Porchester Hall sessions.Like Amy's three previous albums, this collection will prove, once more, a fitting tribute to her peerless artistry, phenomenal talent, and extraordinary powers as a songwriter, a singer and an interpreter of classics.DISC/LP ONE - A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools HollandDISC/LP TWO - The BBC SessionsDISC/LP THREE - Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall