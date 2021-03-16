On the Charts:

|Top Veteran Album For the Week
- Niratias - Chevelle (#9)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#26)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#30)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#36)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#38)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#43)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#51)
- Greatest Hits - Notorious B.I.G. (#53)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#58)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#54)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#69)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#70)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#76)
- Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#81)
- Lil Bit - Nelly & Florida Georgia Line (#100)
