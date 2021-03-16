 Skip to main content

On the Charts:

Top Veteran Album For the Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (March 20, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Niratias - Chevelle (#9)
  2. Greatest Hits - Queen (#26)
  3. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#30)
  4. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#36)
  5. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#38)
  6. Diamonds - Elton John (#43)
  7. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#51)
  8. Greatest Hits - Notorious B.I.G. (#53)
  9. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#58)
  10. Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#54)
  2. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#69)
  3. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#70)
  4. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#76)
  5. Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#81)
  6. Lil Bit - Nelly & Florida Georgia Line (#100)


