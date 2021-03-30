On the Charts: Veteran Artist Debuts by Chris Cornell, Loretta Lynn, Ringo Starr Can't Beat Catalog Titles
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#25)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#34)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#40)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#46)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#47)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#51)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#52)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#65)
- Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#66)
- Back in Black - AC/DC (#70)
Veteran artists debuting further down the chart:
- No One Sings Like That Anymore - Chris Cornell (#78)
- Still Woman Enough - Loretta Lynn (#83)
- Now and Then - Paul Stanley's Soul Station (#140)
- Zoom In (EP) - Ringo Starr (#179)
The top charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#40)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#89)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#90)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#100)
