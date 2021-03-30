 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Veteran Artist Debuts by Chris Cornell, Loretta Lynn, Ringo Starr Can't Beat Catalog Titles

       
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (April 3, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Greatest Hits - Queen (#25)
  2. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#34)
  3. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#40)
  4. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#46)
  5. Diamonds - Elton John (#47)
  6. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#51)
  7. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#52)
  8. Greatest Hits - Journey (#65)
  9. Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#66)
  10. Back in Black - AC/DC (#70)
Veteran artists debuting further down the chart:
  • No One Sings Like That Anymore - Chris Cornell (#78)
  • Still Woman Enough - Loretta Lynn (#83)
  • Now and Then - Paul Stanley's Soul Station (#140)
  • Zoom In (EP) - Ringo Starr (#179)  
The top charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#40)
  2. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#89)
  3. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#90)
  4. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#100)
Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment