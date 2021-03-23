On the Charts: Rob Zombie Scores His Seventh Straight Top Ten Album

|The Top Selling Album by a Veteran Artist
- The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - Rob Zombie (#9)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#34)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#36)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#42)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#46)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#50)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#54)
- Greatest Hits - Notorious B.I.G. (#66)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
Rob Zombie's new album is his seventh straight top ten album but the lowest charting of those seven. That streak increases to eight straight if you count White Zombie's Astro-Creep: 2000 which peaked at number 6 in 1995.
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#47)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#72)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#81)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#82)
- Lil Bit - Nelly & Florida Georgia Line (#99)
- Undivided - Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard (#100)
