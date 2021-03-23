 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Rob Zombie Scores His Seventh Straight Top Ten Album

The Top Selling Album by a Veteran Artist
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (March 20, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy - Rob Zombie (#9)
  2. Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#34)
  4. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#36)
  5. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#42)
  6. Diamonds - Elton John (#46)
  7. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#50)
  8. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#54)
  9. Greatest Hits - Notorious B.I.G. (#66)
  10. Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
Rob Zombie's new album is his seventh straight top ten album but the lowest charting of those seven. That streak increases to eight straight if you count White Zombie's Astro-Creep: 2000 which peaked at number 6 in 1995.  

The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beautiful Mistakes - Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion (#47)
  2. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#72)
  3. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#81)
  4. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#82)
  5. Lil Bit - Nelly & Florida Georgia Line (#99)
  6. Undivided - Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard (#100)

