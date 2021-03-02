 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Queen's "Greatest Hits" is the Top Charting Album by a Veteran Artist for a Second Week

Top Selling Veteran Album For 2nd Week
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (March 6, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
  2. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#38)
  3. Diamonds - Elton John (#39)
  4. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#47)
  5. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#49)
  6. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#50)
  7. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#65)
  8. Greatest Hits - Journey (#67)
  9. Back in Black - AC/DC (#74)
  10. Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#75)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#46)
  2. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#71)
  3. Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#74)
  4. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#85)

