On the Charts: Queen's "Greatest Hits" is the Top Charting Album by a Veteran Artist for a Second Week
|Top Selling Veteran Album For 2nd Week
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#38)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#39)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#47)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#49)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#50)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#65)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#67)
- Back in Black - AC/DC (#74)
- Greatest Hits - 2Pac (#75)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#46)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#71)
- Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#74)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#85)
Comments