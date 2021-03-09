 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Queen Tops Veterans for Third Week; Alice Cooper Outshines Nelson, Dylan & Young on Debuts

Debuts at #47
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (March 13, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Greatest Hits - Queen (#22)
  2. Diamonds - Elton John (#35)
  3. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#38)
  4. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#40)
  5. Detroit Stories - Alice Cooper (#47)
  6. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#50)
  7. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#53)
  8. That's Life - Willie Nelson (#58)
  9. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#66)
  10. Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
Other veteran artist debuts for the week:
  • 1970 - Bob Dylan with Special Guest George Harrison (#76)
  • Way Down in the Rust Bucket - Neil Young with Crazy Horse (#109)
  • Single Album - NOFX (#152)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#53)
  2. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#69)
  3. Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#71)
  4. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#75)

