On the Charts: Queen Tops Veterans for Third Week; Alice Cooper Outshines Nelson, Dylan & Young on Debuts
|Debuts at #47
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#22)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#35)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#38)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#40)
- Detroit Stories - Alice Cooper (#47)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#50)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#53)
- That's Life - Willie Nelson (#58)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#66)
- Greatest Hits - Journey (#68)
Other veteran artist debuts for the week:
- 1970 - Bob Dylan with Special Guest George Harrison (#76)
- Way Down in the Rust Bucket - Neil Young with Crazy Horse (#109)
- Single Album - NOFX (#152)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#53)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#69)
- Lifestyle - Jason DeRullo Featuring Adam Levine (#71)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#75)
Comments