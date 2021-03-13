New Releases by Veteran Artists for March 12, 2021:

|Amazon's Top Veteran Release for the Week
March 12, 2021
- Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light
- Scrapper Blackwell - Collection 1928-61
- The Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live in Tokyo 1992
- Peter Case - The Midnight Broadcast
- Faces - A Real Good Time: Transmissions 1970
- Four Preps - The Four Preps Collection 1956-1962
- Grateful Dead - Dick’s Picks Vol. 36 - The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA 9/21/72
- Allan Holdsworth - Leverkusen '97
- Gary Hughes - Waterside
- Kreator - Under the Guillotine
- Jane Monheit - Come What May
- Mott the Hoople - Gold
- Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
- Elvis Presley - Summer Festival 1970: The Rehearsals
- Saga - Symmetry
- Nancy Sinatra - Still Walkin': 1965-1976
- Linda Smith - Till Another Time 1988-1996
- Rick Springfield - Orchestrating My Life: Live
- Status Quo - The Party Ain't Over Yet: Deluxe
- Status Quo - Under the Influence: Deluxe
- Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
- Thunder - All the Right Noises
- Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)
- CeCe Winans - Believe For It
- Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
- Various Artists - NOW: The 60's Girls
- Various Artists - Wild Man Rock
March 19, 2021
- Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
- Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
- Harry Connick, Jr - Alone With My Faith
- Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
- Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
- Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
- Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
- Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
- Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
- Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
- Ringo Starr - Zoom In
- Saxon - Inspirations
- Sting - Duets
- Serj Tankian - Elasticity
- Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
- Devin Townsend - Devolution Series, Volume 1: Acoustically Inclined, Live at Leeds
March 26, 2021
- Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
- Gerry Beckley - Keeping the Light On: The Best of Gerry Beckley
- Harpers Bizarre - Come to the Sunshine: Complete Warner Brothers Recordings
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Nothing Comes Easy: 1991-2012
- Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
- Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen - Smith/Kotzen
- Joe Strummer - Assembly
- 3 Doors Down - The Better Life (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
- Tower of Power - 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater - Oakland, CA - June 2018
- Neil Young - Young Shakespeare
- Various Artists - Fanfare For the Uncommon Man: Official Keith Emerson Tribute Concert
April 2, 2021
- Beat Farmers - Tales of the New West: Deluxe Edition
- Damned - Punk Oddities & Rare Tracks 1977-1982
- Richie Furay - 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour
- L7 - Wargasm: Slash Years 1992-1997
- Daniel Lanois - Heavy Sun
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
- Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
- Eddie Vedder - Matter of Time/Say Hi (7" Vinyl)
- Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
- Various Artists - Shake the Foundations: Militant Funk & The Post-Punk Dancefloor 1978-1984
April 9, 2021
- Jon Anderson - Olias of Sunhillow: Expanded & Remastered
- Cheap Trick - In Another World
- Merry Clayton - Beautiful Scars
- Fleetwood Mac - Live: Super Deluxe Edition
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Live at Knebworth '76
- Sweet Oblivion Featuring Geoff Tate - Relentless
- Various Artists - Jon Savage's 1972-1976: All Our Times Have Come
- Various Artists - Spring Fever: 28 Nuggets For Your Spring Season
April 16, 2021
- Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined
- Jethro Tull - "A" (a la Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition
- John Lennon - Plastic Ono Band
- Offspring - Let the Bad Times Roll
- Tom Petty - Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)
- Robin Trower, Maxi Priest & Livingston Brown - United State of Mind
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
- Mary Wilson - Mary Wilson: Expanded Edition
April 23, 2021
- California Music (including members of the Beach Boys & their children) - Add Some Music
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dinosaur, Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
- Motorhead - Louder Than Noise...Live in Berlin
- Todd Snider - First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder
- Who - The Who Sell Out (5 CD)
- Various Artists - Riding the Rock Machine: Seventies Classic Rock
April 30, 2021
- Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr. - Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons
- Ronnie Milsap - A Better Word For Love
- Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?: Deluxe Edition
- Michael Nesmith - Different Drum: The Lost RCA Recordings
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
- Pink Floyd - Live at Knebworth 1990
May 7, 2021
- Jon Anderson - Animation: Remastered & Expanded
- Judy Collins - White Bird: Anthology of Favorites
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
- Howard Jones - In the Running: Expanded Deluxe
- Lulu - Gold
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones - When God Was Great
- Van Morrison - Latest Record Project, Volume 1
- Maria Muldaur with Tuba Skinny - Let's Get Happy Together
- New Order - education entertainment recreation
- Travis Tritt - Set in Stone
- Tony Joe White - Smoke From the Chimney
- Nancy Wilson - you and me
May 14, 2021
- Chills - Scatterbrain
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Steve Goodman - It Sure Looked Good on Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos
- David Gray - Skellig
- Myles Kennedy - The Ides of March
- Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
- Various Artists - Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment
May 21, 2021
- Micky Dolenz - Dolenz Sings Nesmith
- John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - Leftover Feelings
- Bob Malone - Good People
- Gary Numan - Intruder: Deluxe Edition
May 28, 2021
- Can - Live in Stuttgart 1975
- Peter Cetera - Love, Glory, Honor & Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings 1981-1992
- Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions
- Yes - Union 30 Live: Super Deluxe Flight Case 30 Year Anniversary Edition (26CD+4DVD)
- Various Artists - Get on Board: The Philadelphia International Records Official 50th Anniversary: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records, Volume 1
June 4, 2021
- Peter Cetera - Love, Glory, Honor & Heart: Complete Full Moon & Warner Bros. Recordings 1981-1992
- Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting
- James - All the Colours of You
- Nilsson - Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (DVD)
June 11, 2021
- AFI - Bodies
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
September 17, 2021
- Candlebox - Wolves
October 8, 2021
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
