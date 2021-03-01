Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, P!nk, Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire Up for Academy of Country Music Awards

Country Music's Nashville-Based Awards



ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker Mccollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Born Here Live Here Die Here - Luke Bryan

Producers: Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens



Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

Mixtape Vol. 1 - Kane Brown

Producers: Andrew Goldstein, Charlie Handsome, Dann Huff, Lindsay Rimes



Record Label: RCA Nashville

Never Will - Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce



Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce



Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Producers: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb



Record Label: Mercury Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce



Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

I Hope - Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale



Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producers: busbee



Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

More Hearts Than Mine - Ingrid Andress

Producers: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis



Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

The Bones - Maren Morris

Producer: Greg Kurstin



Record Label: Columbia Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Songwriter(s): Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby



Publishers: Emileon Songs; Little Louder Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs of Universal, INC; Sony ATV Tree Publishing; Wrucke for You Publishing

One Night Standards - Ashley McBryde

Songwriter(s): Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally



Publishers: Canned Biscuit Songs; Smackworks Music; Smack Blue, LLC; Smackstreet Music; Tempo Investments; Warner Geo Met Ric Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

Some People Do - Old Dominion

Songwriter(s): Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally



Publishers: Carrot Seed Songs; EMI Blackwood Music INC; Smackville Music; Songs of ROC Nation; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp; Smack Hits; Tempo Investments; Warner Gro Met Ric Music

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Songwriter(s): Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson



Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Straight Six Music; WC Music Corp

The Bones - Maren Morris

Songwriter(s): Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz



Publishers: Big Machine Music, LLC; Extraordinary Alien Publishing; International Dog Music; Oh Denise Publishing; Round Hill Songs; Warner-TamerlanePublishing Corp.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Better Than We Found It - Maren Morris

Director: Gabrielle Woodland



Producers: Sarah Kunin, Jennifer Pepke

Bluebird - Miranda Lambert

Director: Trey Fanjoy



Producer: Heather Levenstone

Gone - Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Ed Pryor, Travis Nicholson, Running Bear and Sam Siske, with animation by Skylar Wilson



Producer: David Garcia

Hallelujah - Carrie Underwood and John Legend

Director: Randee St. Nicholas



Producer: Greg Wells

Worldwide Beautiful - Kane Brown

Director: Alex Alvga



Producer: Christen Pinkston

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award)

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR (Tie Within Category Increased Nominees)

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]

Be A Light - Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

Producer: Dann Huff



Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

Does To Me - Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

Producer: Scott Moffatt



Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

I Hope You're Happy Now - Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

Producer: busbee



Record Label: Big Machine Records / Curb Records

Nobody But You - Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

Producer: Scott Hendricks



Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

One Beer - HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

Producers: Derek Wells, Joey Moi



Record Label: Big Loud Records

One Too Many - Keith Urban, P!nk

Producers: Cutfather, Dan McCarroll, Keith Urban, PhD



Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:



BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinsky

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Dann Huff

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

IMPORTANT NOTE: Awards counts for artists reflect categories in which they have been recognized as individuals or as part of their duo or group. In some cases, an artist may receive more than one nomination, which factors into their official count. Award recipients in each category are noted above parenthetically in the Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Music Event of the Year.



The 56TH ACM AWARDS(R) will feature exciting performances, unprecedented collaborations, surprising moments and more to be announced in the coming months.



The health and safety of the artists, fans, industry, staff and partners involved in the ACM Awards is the number one priority. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions and the Academy of Country Music.

CBS, The Academy of Country Music(R) and dick clark productions announced today the nominations for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS(TM), honoring the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. CBS presents the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS(TM) live from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, Sunday, April 18 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.Kelsea Ballerini and Brothers Osborne appeared live today on CBS THIS MORNING to announce this year's ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS nominees for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Duo of the Year, Group of the Year and Single of the Year. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT correspondent Rachel Smith announced additional nominees on ETonline.com.Reigning Female Artist of the Year Maren Morris receives six nominations, with "The Bones" nominated for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Morris receives an additional nod for songwriter of "The Bones," her first time receiving a nomination both as an artist and songwriter for Song of the Year. Maren Morris is also a nominee for Female Artist of the Year, marking the fifth time she has been nominated in this category, and for Music Video of the Year for the first time. In addition, Morris is a nominee for Group of the Year alongside The Highwomen.Chris Stapleton receives six nominations, including his third nomination for Entertainer of the Year. In addition, Chris Stapleton is a nominee for Male Artist of the Year, an award he was nominated for five times prior and won twice. Stapleton also receives a nod for Song of the Year as both songwriter and artist, for Album of the Year as artist and producer.Miranda Lambert continues her streak as the most nominated female artist in Academy history with 68 lifetime nominations. Lambert is a five-time nominee for the 56th ACM AWARDS, with four nominations for "Bluebird." "Bluebird" is nominated for Single of the Year, Video of the Year and Song of the Year. Lambert received an additional nomination as songwriter. In addition, Lambert receives her 15th nomination for Female Artist of the Year, a category she's won nine times.For the first time in ACM Awards history, four Black artists are nominated for awards in a single year, including Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton and John Legend.Producer Jay Joyce receives four nominations, including two Album of the Year nominations for Ashley McBryde's "Never Will" and Brothers Osborne's "Skeletons."Every Single of the Year nomination features a female artist, and this was the first nomination in this category for three of the six nominees: Carly Pearce, Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett.Ashley McBryde receives four nominations, including her first for Album of the Year.Reigning Entertainer of the Year Thomas Rhett receives four nominations, including his second nomination for Entertainer of the Year.Reigning Male Artist of the Year Luke Combs is a nominee for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year, and first-time nominee for Music Event of the Year for his duet with Eric Church on "Does to Me." In addition to Music Event of the Year, Eric Church is also a nominee for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are both nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in that category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act's respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (male, female, duo or group) categories.Ingrid Andress receives three nominations, including her second nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and her first nomination for Single of the Year, with an additional nomination as producer.HARDY receives three nominations, for Songwriter of the Year, New Male Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year. Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson are also nominated alongside HARDY for Music Event of the Year for "One Beer," marking Devin Dawson's first nomination in the category and Lauren Alaina's second.Producer Dann Huff receives three nominations, including his 11th nomination for Producer of the Year.Reigning Group of the Year, Old Dominion, receives two nominations, including their sixth nomination in the Group of the Year category. Band member Matthew Ramsey receives an additional nomination as songwriter for "Some People Do."Carly Pearce receives three nominations, including her first for Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year for her collaboration with Lee Brice on "I Hope You're Happy Now," and her first for Female Artist of the Year.55th ACM AWARDS host Keith Urban is a double nominee in the Music Event of the Year Category for his collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin in "Be A Light," and for his duet with P!nk in "One Too Many." Urban receives an additional nomination for Producer of "One Too Many." P!nk's nomination in this category also marks the singer's first ACM Award nomination.Gabby Barrett receives two nominations, including her second nod as New Female Artist of the Year and first for Single of the Year.Brothers Osborne receives two nominations, including their first for Album of the Year.Dierks Bentley receives two nominations, including his sixth nod for Video of the Year and seventh nod for Male of the Year.Kane Brown earns his first ever nominations in the Album of the Year category for "Mixtape Vol. 1" and Video of the Year for "Worldwide Beautiful."Luke Bryan receives two nominations, including his ninth nomination for Entertainer of the Year.Producer busbee receives two posthumous nominations for Music Event and Single of the Year for "I Hope You're Happy Now."Jimmie Allen receives his second nod for New Male Artist of the Year.On the heels of her history-making performance from the 55th ACM Awards in 2020, Mickey Guyton receives her second New Female Artist of the Year nomination.John Legend receives his first-ever ACM Awards nomination for Video of the Year for his duet with Carrie Underwood on "Hallelujah," while Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton receive a nomination for Music Event of the Year for their duet, "Nobody But You," marking Gwen Stefani's first ACM Award nomination.Overall, this year's nominations list includes 14 artists and industry creators receiving their first-ever ACM Awards nominations: Tenille Arts, Spencer Cullum, Travis Denning, Kris Donegan, Alicia Enstrom, Jason Hall, Gena Johnson, John Legend, P!nk, Steve Mackey, Gwen Stefani, Benmont Tench, Chris Tomlin and Kristin Wilkinson.Following is the full list of nominees for the main awards, industry awards and studio recording awards categories. The 2019 Industry Awards and the 2019 and 2020 Studio Recording Awards will be presented to recipients at ACM Honors(TM), a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.MAIN AWARDS: