Watch: The New Video of "Everyday People" by Sly & the Family Stone

The original single sleeve
Sly & the Family Stone have released a brand new animated video for their 1969 classic "Everyday People" in salute to Black History Month. 

Written and produced by Sly Stone, the song became the group's first chart topper on the Billboard Hot 100 and ended up the fifth biggest single of the year.  

 

