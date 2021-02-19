Watch: The New Video of "Everyday People" by Sly & the Family Stone February 19, 2021 The original single sleeveSly & the Family Stone have released a brand new animated video for their 1969 classic "Everyday People" in salute to Black History Month. Written and produced by Sly Stone, the song became the group's first chart topper on the Billboard Hot 100 and ended up the fifth biggest single of the year. Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Labels -Watch- Sly and the Family Stone Labels: -Watch- Sly and the Family Stone Share Get link Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Other Apps Comments Post a Comment
