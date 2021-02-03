Trent Reznor Gets Two Golden Globe Nominations; Diane Warren & Raphael Saadiq Also Get Nods

The Hollywood Foreign Press announced the nominations for the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday morning with a number of veteran artists getting nods.



The biggest is Nine Inch Nails member Trent Reznor and his writing partner Atticus Ross who took two of the five nominations in Best Original Score for "Mank" and "Soul". Jon Batiste shared the nomination on the latter film.





On the Best Original Song side, perennial nominee Diane Warren is once again nominated for "Io Si (Seen)" from the picture "The Life Ahead" which she wrote with Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi while Raphael Saadiq (Tony! Toni! Toné!) and Andra Day are up for "Tigress & Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holliday".



Speaking of that film, Day is also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. Another film based in the blues, "Ma Rainey's Big Black Bottom", was nominated for Actress in a Drama (Viola Davis) and Actor in a Drama (Chadwick Boseman).





The music nominations:

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Tenet” (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Soul” (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song – Motion Picture