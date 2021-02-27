The Who to Release a 5-CD Box Set of "The Who Sell Out"

Deluxe Edition Initially released in December 1967 and described latterly by Rolling Stone as "The Who's finest album," The Who Sell Out reflected a remarkable year in popular culture. As well as being forever immortalized as the moment when the counterculture and the "Love Generation" became a global phenomenon and "pop" began metamorphosing into "rock." Initially released in December 1967 and described latterly by Rolling Stone as "The Who's finest album," The Who Sell Out reflected a remarkable year in popular culture. As well as being forever immortalized as the moment when the counterculture and the "Love Generation" became a global phenomenon and "pop" began metamorphosing into "rock."

Disc 1 - Original mono mix, mono As & Bs and unreleased mono mixes

Disc 2 - Original stereo mix and stereo bonus tracks

Disc 3 - Studio out-takes, 'fly-on-the-wall' versions of early takes of songs from the album sessions, 'studio chat' etc.

Disc 4 - The Road to Tommy will contain stereo mixes of the studio tracks recorded in 1968 - some previously unreleased - plus 1968 As and Bs mono mixes (all tracks remixed from original 4 and 8-track session tapes in The Who vault)

Disc 5 - 14 of Pete Townshend's original demos, previously unreleased & exclusive to this set

Track U.K. 45 repro "I Can See for Miles" (early mono mix with single-tracked vocal) & "Someone's Coming" (original U.K. Track single mix with single-tracked vocal)

Decca U.S.A. 45 repro "Magic Bus" (U.S./U.K. mono) & "Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde" (original U.S. Decca single mix)

20" x 30" original Adrian George poster

Gig poster - City Hall, Newcastle: The Who, Traffic & The Tremeloes

Saville Theatre 8-page program

Business card for the Bag o' Nails club, Kingly Street

Fan Club photo of group

Flyer for Bath Pavilion concerts including The Who

Crack-back bumper sticker for Wonderful Radio London

Keith Moon's Speakeasy Club membership card

Who Fan Club newsletter

2 LP deluxe (stereo) vinyl version, featuring the original album and extras highlights from box set.

D2C 2LP deluxe (mono) vinyl version featuring the original album and extras highlights from box set pressed on colored vinyl; disc 1 "Odorono" red / disc 2 "Baked Bean" orange.

2-CD edition 6-panel digi-pak with a 16-page booklet.

Armenia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles I Can't Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael / Track Records run-off groove Pictures of Lily (original U.K. Track single mix) Doctor, Doctor (original U.K Track single mix) The Last Time (original U.K. Track single mix) Under My Thumb (original U.K. Track single mix) I Can See for Miles (original U.K. Track single mix) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix) Someone's Coming (original U.S. Decca single mix) Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning… (original 1967 mono mix) Unused Radio London bulletin link /Jaguar (original 1967 mono mix) Unused Radio London ad /Tattoo (early alternate mono mix) Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix) Sunn Amps promo spots Great Shakes ad



Armenia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles I Can't Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael Rael Naïve (complete with organ coda ending) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version) Someone's Coming Summertime Blues Glittering Girl Early Morning Cold Taxi Girl's Eyes Coke After Coke Sodding About Things Go Better with Coke Hall of The Mountain King Jaguar Rael (remake; IBC version) / Track Records outro CD TWO: THE WHO SELL OUT - STEREO ALBUM



Glittering Girl (Take 4) (2018 remix) Girl's Eyes (Take 2) (2018 remix) The Last Time (Take 8) Under My Thumb (Take 3) (2018 remix with full ending) Our Love Was (Take 2) Relax (4-track to 4-track mix with Pete vocal) Relax (Takes 1 and 2) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (Takes 1 & 9) Relax (Remake Take 4) I Can See for Miles (full version) Medac (Take 11) Odorono (Take 3) (2018 remix) Heinz Baked Beans (Takes 1 & 3) (2018 remix) Top Gear (Takes 1 & 2) (2018 remix) Premier Drums (Takes 1 & 3) (2018 remix) Charles Atlas (Take 1) Rotosound Strings (Take 1) (2018 remix) Track Records (2018 remix) John Mason Cars (Takes 1 - 3) / Speakeasy / Rotosound Strings / Bag O' Nails (2018 remixes) It's A Girl (aka "Glow Girl") (Takes 1 & 3) Mr Hyde (1st stage mix Take 1) Little Billy (Takes 1 & 3) Mrs Walker (aka "Glow Girl") (4-track to 4-track mix, take 7) Call Me Lightning (Take 1 backing track, stereo mix & jam) Dogs (Take 3) Melancholia (Take 1) Shakin' All Over (Take 3) Magic Bus (Take 6) CD THREE: STUDIO SESSIONS 1967 / 68



Glow Girl Faith in Something Bigger Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde Call Me Lightning Little Billy's Doing Fine Dogs Melancholia Fortune Teller Facts Of Life (aka "Birds And Bees," backing track) Magic Bus (single version) Call Me Lightning (U.S./U.K. mono single mix) Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde (U.K. mono single mix) Dogs (U.K. mono single mix) Magic Bus (mono, longer version) CD FOUR: THE 1968 RECORDINGS ('THE ROAD TO TOMMY')



Kids? Do You Want Kids Relax Glow Girl Glow Girl (Version 2) Inside Outside U.S.A. Jaguar Little Billy Odorono Pictures of Lily Relax (Version 2) Melancholia (2018 remix) Thinking of You All the While ("Sunrise" Version 2) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hands I Can See for Miles CD FIVE: PETE TOWNSHEND ORIGINAL DEMOS



BONUS 7" DISCS:

Track U.K. 45:

I Can See for Miles (early mono mix with single-tracked vocal)

Someone's Coming (original U.K. Track single mix with single-tracked vocal)

Decca U.S.A. 45:

Magic Bus (U.S./U.K. mono)

Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde (original U.S. Decca single mix)

THE WHO SELL OUT TWO CD EDITION



CD ONE THE WHO SELL OUT - MONO ALBUM Armenia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles I Can't Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael / Track Records run-off groove Pictures of Lily (original U.K. Track single mix) Doctor, Doctor (original U.K Track single mix) The Last Time (original U.K. Track single mix) Under My Thumb (original U.K. Track single mix) I Can See for Miles (original U.K. Track single mix) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix) Someone's Coming (original U.S. Decca single mix) Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning… (original 1967 mono mix) Unused Radio London bulletin link /Jaguar (original 1967 mono mix) Unused Radio London ad /Tattoo (early alternate mono mix) Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix) Sunn Amps promo spots Great Shakes ad BONUS 7" DISCS:CD ONE THE WHO SELL OUT - MONO ALBUM



CD TWO THE WHO SELL OUT - STEREO ALBUM

Armenia City in The Sky Heinz Baked Beans Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand Odorono Tattoo Our Love Was I Can See for Miles I Can't Reach You Medac Relax Silas Stingy Sunrise Rael Rael Naïve (complete with organ coda ending) Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version) Someone's Coming Summertime Blues Glittering Girl Early Morning Cold Taxi Girl's Eyes Coke After Coke Sodding About Things Go Better with Coke Hall of The Mountain King Jaguar Rael (remake; IBC version) / Track Records outro 2LP STEREO VINYL EDITION



DISC ONE (ORIGINAL LP - STEREO)

Side 1

Armenia City in The Sky



Heinz Baked Beans



Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand



Odorono



Tattoo



Our Love Was



I Can See for Miles

Side 2

I Can't Reach You



Medac



Relax



Silas Stingy



Sunrise



Rael DISC TWO (BONUS TRACKS - STEREO)

Side 1

Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (U.S. single version)

Someone's Coming

Summertime Blues

Glittering Girl

Early Morning Cold Taxi

Girl's Eyes

Side 2

Coke After Coke

Sodding About

Things Go Better with Coke

Hall of The Mountain King

Jaguar

Rael (remake; IBC version) Track Records outro CD TWO THE WHO SELL OUT - STEREO ALBUMDISC ONE (ORIGINAL LP - STEREO)DISC TWO (BONUS TRACKS - STEREO)

2LP MONO VINYL EDITION D2C EXLCUSIVE



DISC 1 "ODORONO" RED / DISC 2 "BAKED BEAN" ORANGE



DISC ONE - ORIGINAL LP - MONO

Side 1

Armenia City in The Sky

Heinz Baked Beans

Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand

Odorono

Tattoo

Our Love Was

I Can See for Miles

Side 2

I Can't Reach You

Medac

Relax

Silas Stingy

Sunrise

Rael (+ Track Records run-off groove) DISC TWO - MONO BONUS TRACKS

Side 1

Pictures of Lily (original U.K. Track single mix)

Doctor, Doctor (original U.K. Track single mix)

The Last Time (original U.K. Track single mix)

Under My Thumb (original U.K. Track single mix)

I Can See for Miles (original U.K. Track single mix)

Mary Anne With the Shaky Hand (original U.S. Decca single mix)

Someone's Coming (original U.S. Decca single mix)

Side 2

Unused Radio London ad / Early Morning Cold Taxi (1967 mono mix)

Unused Radio London bulletin link /Jaguar (1967 mono mix)

Unused Radio London ad /Tattoo (early alternate mono mix)

Rael (Talentmasters Studio, New York early rough mix)

Sunn promo spots

Great Shakes ad DISC 1 "ODORONO" RED / DISC 2 "BAKED BEAN" ORANGEDISC ONE - ORIGINAL LP - MONODISC TWO - MONO BONUS TRACKS

The new Super Deluxe Edition of The Who Sell Out features 112 tracks, 46 of which are unreleased, an 80-page, hard-back, full-color book, including rare period photos, memorabilia, track-by-track annotation and new sleeve notes by Pete Townshend with comments from the likes of Pete Drummond (Radio London DJ), Richard Evans (designer) & Roy Flynn (the Speakeasy Club manager).The Super Deluxe package also includes nine posters & inserts, including replicas of 20" x 30" original Adrian George album poster, a gig poster from The City Hall, Newcastle, a Saville Theatre show 8-page program, a business card for the Bag o' Nails club, Kingly Street, a Who fan club photo of group, a flyer for Bath Pavilion concerts including The Who, a crack-back bumper sticker for Wonderful Radio London, Keith Moon's Speakeasy Club membership card and a Who Fan Club newsletter.The Who Sell Out was originally planned by Pete Townshend and the band's managers Kit Lambert & Chris Stamp, as a loose concept album including jingles and commercials linking the songs stylised as a pirate radio broadcast. This concept was born out of necessity as their label and management wanted a new album and Townshend felt that he didn't have enough songs.The ground-breaking original plan for Sell Out was to sell advertising space on the album but instead the band opted for writing their own jingles paying tribute to pirate radio stations and to parody an increasingly consumerist society.The homage to pop-art is evident in both the advertising jingles and the iconic sleeve design created by David King who was the art director at the Sunday Times, and Roger Law who invented the Spitting Image TV show. The sleeve features four advertising images, taken by the renowned photographer David Montgomery, of each band member Odorono deodorant (Pete Townshend), Medac spot cream (Keith Moon), Charles Atlas (John Entwistle) and Roger Daltrey & Heinz baked beans. The story goes that Roger Daltrey caught pneumonia from sitting in the cold beans for too long.The Who Sell Out is a bold depiction of the period in which it was made, the tail-end of the "swinging-60s" meets pop-art mixed with psychedelia and straight-ahead pop. It's a glorious blend of classic powerful Who instrumentation, melodic harmonies, satirical lyrical imagery crystallized for what was only the group's third album. The album's ambition and scope is unrivalled by the Who, or any other act from that period.Within the bold concept, were a batch of fabulous and diverse songs. "I Can See for Miles," a top ten hit at the time, is a Who classic. "Rael," a Townshend "mini-opera" with musical motifs that reappeared in Tommy and the psychedelic blast of "Armenia City In The Sky" and "Relax" are among the very best material anyone wrote during the 1960sOne of the most extraordinary albums of any era, The Who Sell Out is The Who's last "pop" album. Two years later came Tommy – a double concept album about a deaf, dumb and blind kid.THE WHO SELL OUT SUPER DELUXE EDITIONBONUS 7" DISCS:80-page, hard-back full-color book, including rare period photos, memorabilia & track annotation and new liner notes by Pete Townshend with comments from from Pete Drummond (Radio Caroline DJ), Chris Huston (Talentmasters Studio), Richard Evans (designer), Roy Flynn (Speakeasy Club manager), Arnold Schwartzman (designer) & Andy Neill (Who biographer)MEMORABILIA:Nine posters & inserts, including replicas of;OTHER THE WHO SELL OUT FORMATS;CD ONE: THE WHO SELL OUT - MONO ALBUM