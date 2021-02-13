New Releases by Veteran Artists for February 12, 2021: The Band, Grateful Dead, John Mayall, Weezer

February 12, 2021
- 10cc - Essential 10cc
- Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
- Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
- Edgar Broughton Band - Speak Down the Wire: Recordings 1975-1982
- Divinyls - What a Life!: Remastered & Expanded
- Downes Braide Association (Geoff Downes and Chris Braide) - Halcyon Hymns
- Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
- Fancy - Complete Recordings
- Grateful Dead - Dick's Picks Vol. 8-Harpur College, Binghamton, NY May 2, 1970
- Smokey Hogg - The Texas Blues of Smokey Hogg
- Howlin Wolf - Rare Wolf 1948-1963
- Jacksons - Destiny: Expanded Edition
- Jacksons - Goin' Places: Expanded Edition
- Jacksons - The Jacksons: Expanded Edition
- Tommy James & the Shondells - Celebration: Complete Roulette Recordings 1966-1973
- Love & Death (with Brian "Head" Welch) - Perfectly Preserved
- John Mayall - First Generation 1965-1974
- Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
- Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
- Sniff 'n' the Tears - Love/Action: Expanded Edition
- Transatlantic - The Absolute Universe: Forevermore: Expanded Edition
- Weezer - OK Human (CD)
- Various Artists - Lost Innocence: Garpax 1960s Punk & Psych
February 19, 2021
- Tori Amos - Live at Montreaux 1991/1992
- Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
- Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
- David Gray - Skellig
- Kris Kristofferson - Gold
- Nilsson - Gold
- Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
February 26, 2021
- Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
- Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
- Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
- Bob Dylan - 1970
- PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
- Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
- Melvins - Working With God
- The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
- Willie Nelson - That's Life
- NOFX - Single Album
- Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
- Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
- Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)
- Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
- Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
- Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
- Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
- Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 5, 2021
- Be Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic: Expanded
- Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
- Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
- Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
- Japan - Queen Life: Box Set
- Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
- Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
- Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light
- Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
- Allan Holdsworth - Leverkusen '97
- Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness
- Jane Monheit - Come What May
- Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
- Saga - Symmetry
- Nancy Sinatra - Still Walkin': 1965-1976
- Rick Springfield - Orchestrating My Life: Live
- Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
- Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)
- CeCe Winans - Believe For It
- Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
- Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
- Harry Connick, Jr - Alone With My Faith
- Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
- Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
- Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
- Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
- Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
- Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
- Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
- Ringo Starr - Zoom In
- Sting - Duets
- Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
- Devin Townsend - Devolution Series, Volume 1: Acoustically Inclined, Live at Leeds
March 26, 2021
- Harpers Bizarre - Come to the Sunshine: Complete Warner Brothers Recordings
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
- Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
- Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen - Smith/Kotzen
- Joe Strummer - Assembly
- 3 Doors Down - The Better Life (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
- Tower of Power - 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater - Oakland, CA - June 2018
- Neil Young - Young Shakespeare
April 2, 2021
- Beat Farmers - Tales of the New West: Deluxe Edition
- Damned - Punk Oddities & Rare Tracks 1977-1982
- L7 - Wargasm: Slash Years 1992-1997
- Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
- Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 9, 2021
- Cheap Trick - In Another World
- Fleetwood Mac - Live: Super Deluxe Edition
April 16, 2021
- Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
April 23, 2021
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
May 7, 2021
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
- Howard Jones - In the Running: Expanded Deluxe
- New Order - education entertainment recreation
May 14, 2021
- Chills - Scatterbrain
- Various Artists - Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment
May 21, 2021
- Gary Numan - Intruder: Deluxe Edition
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
October 8, 2021
