New Releases by Veteran Artists for February 12, 2021: The Band, Grateful Dead, John Mayall, Weezer

The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2000 or before).  Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.

February 12, 2021
February 19, 2021
  • Tori Amos - Live at Montreaux 1991/1992
  • Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
  • Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
  • David Gray - Skellig
  • Kris Kristofferson - Gold
  • Nilsson - Gold
  • Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
February 26, 2021
  • Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
  • Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
  • Bob Dylan - 1970
  • PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
  • Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
  • Melvins - Working With God
  • The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
  • Willie Nelson - That's Life
  • NOFX - Single Album
  • Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
  • Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
  • Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)
  • Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
  • Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
  • Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
  • Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 5, 2021
March 12, 2021
March 19, 2021
March 26, 2021
April 2, 2021
April 9, 2021
April 16, 2021
April 23, 2021
  • Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
  • Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
  • Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
  • Gang of Four - 77-81
  • Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 14, 2021
May 21, 2021
July 30, 2021
  • Aretha Franklin - Aretha
October 8, 2021



