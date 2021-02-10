Salute: Mary Wilson - The Supremes' 20 Biggest Hits





A founding member of the Supremes, originally known as the Primettes, with Florence Ballard, Diana Ross and Betty McGlown. By the Spring of 1962, the group was made up of only Wilson, Ballard and Ross who recorded their debut album, Meet the Supremes.





Starting in 1964, the group had twelve number 1 records and eighteen top tens before Ross left at the end of 1969. They reached the top ten two more times post-Ross and continued to record until the late 70's with Wilson being the only member to remain throughout the entire run of the group.





Here are the twenty biggest hits of the Supremes with Mary Wilson:



1. Baby Love (1964 / #1)









2. Where Did Our Love Go (1964 / #1)









3. You Can't Hurry Love (1966 / #1)









4. Stop! In the Name of Love (1965 / #1)









5. The Happening (1967 / #1)









6. Someday We'll Be Together (1969 / #1)









7. You Keep Me Hangin' On (1966 / #1)









8. Love Child (1968 / #1)









9. Love is Here and Now You're Gone (1967 / #1)









10. Come See About Me (1964 / #1)









11. I Hear a Symphony (1965 / #1)









12. Back In My Arms Again (1965 / #1)









13. Reflections (1967 / #2)









14. Stoned Love (1970 / #7)









15. Up the Ladder the the Roof (1970 / #10)









16. My World is Empty Without You (1966 / #5)









17. Nathan Jones (1971 / #16)









18. Love is Like an Itching in My Heart (1966 / #9)









19. Floy Joy (1972 / #16)









20. In and Out of Love (1967 / #9)









Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Mary Wilson died on Monday at the age of 76.