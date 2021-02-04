Salute: Jim Weatherly's Ten Biggest Songs





Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded the most Weatherly songs, an even dozen, during the early 70's. Others who contributed versions of his music included Ray Price, Glen Campbell and Garth Brooks.





Here are Weatherly's ten biggest recordings of his songs.





1. Midnight Train to Georgia - Gladys Knight & the Pips (1973 / #1)













2. Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye) - Gladys Knight & the Pips (1973 / #2)













3. Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me - Gladys Knight & the Pips (1974 / #3)













4. The Need to Be - Jim Weatherly (1974 / #11)













5. Where Peaceful Waters Flow - Gladys Knight & the Pips (1973 / #28)













6. You're the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me - Ray Price (1973 / #82 Pop / #1 Country)













7. Love Finds It's Own Way - Gladys Knight & the Pips (1975 / #47 Pop / #3 R&B)













8. Someone Else's Star - Bryan White (1995 / #1 Country)













9. I'll Still Love You - Jim Weatherly (1975 / #87 Pop / #9 Country)

















10. Where Do I Put Her Memory - Charley Pride (1979 / #1 Country)

Singer-songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote such hits as "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me" and has his own hit with "The Need to Be", died on Wednesday (February 3) at the age of 77.