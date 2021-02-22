 Skip to main content

Salute: Daft Punk's Ten Biggest Songs

Daft Punk topped the dance charts seven times
Daft Punk has broken up after 28 years together.  

Formed in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the group released four studio albums, including the Grammy winning Album of the Year, Random Access Memory, along with the soundtrack album for the movie Tron: Legacy.  Only one single reached the American Top 40, "Get Lucky", but they had eleven top ten dance singles including seven number ones.  

Their ten biggest tracks:

1. Get Lucky (2013 / #2 Pop / #18 AC / #1 Dance)



2. One More Time (2000 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)



3. Around the World (1997 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)



4. Da Funk (1997 / #108 Pop / #1 Dance)



5. Digital Love (2001 / #9 Dance)



6. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (2001 / #3 Dance)



7. Lose Yourself to Dance (2013 / #103 Pop / #1 Dance)



8. Face to Face (2004 / #1 Dance)



9. Robot Rock (2005 / #15 Dance)



10. Technologic (2005 / #116 Pop / #10 Dance)





Labels:

Comments

Post a Comment