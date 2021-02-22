Salute: Daft Punk's Ten Biggest Songs

Daft Punk topped the dance charts seven times





Formed in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the group released four studio albums, including the Grammy winning Album of the Year, Random Access Memory, along with the soundtrack album for the movie Tron: Legacy. Only one single reached the American Top 40, "Get Lucky", but they had eleven top ten dance singles including seven number ones.



Their ten biggest tracks:





1. Get Lucky (2013 / #2 Pop / #18 AC / #1 Dance)













2. One More Time (2000 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)













3. Around the World (1997 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)













4. Da Funk (1997 / #108 Pop / #1 Dance)













5. Digital Love (2001 / #9 Dance)













6. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (2001 / #3 Dance)













7. Lose Yourself to Dance (2013 / #103 Pop / #1 Dance)













8. Face to Face (2004 / #1 Dance)













9. Robot Rock (2005 / #15 Dance)













10. Technologic (2005 / #116 Pop / #10 Dance)





Daft Punk has broken up after 28 years together.