Salute: Daft Punk's Ten Biggest Songs

|Daft Punk topped the dance charts seven times
Formed in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, the group released four studio albums, including the Grammy winning Album of the Year, Random Access Memory, along with the soundtrack album for the movie Tron: Legacy. Only one single reached the American Top 40, "Get Lucky", but they had eleven top ten dance singles including seven number ones.
Their ten biggest tracks:
1. Get Lucky (2013 / #2 Pop / #18 AC / #1 Dance)
2. One More Time (2000 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)
3. Around the World (1997 / #61 Pop / #1 Dance)
4. Da Funk (1997 / #108 Pop / #1 Dance)
5. Digital Love (2001 / #9 Dance)
6. Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger (2001 / #3 Dance)
7. Lose Yourself to Dance (2013 / #103 Pop / #1 Dance)
8. Face to Face (2004 / #1 Dance)
9. Robot Rock (2005 / #15 Dance)
10. Technologic (2005 / #116 Pop / #10 Dance)
