On The Charts: Grateful Dead Once Again Top Veteran Albums With Vintage Concert

Another one week triumph for the Grateful Dead
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts (February 13, 2021).  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Dave's Picks Vol 37 Williamsburg, VA 4/15/78 - Grateful Dead (#19)
  2. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#24)
  3. Greatest Hits - Queen (#26)
  4. Metallica - Metallica (#38)
  5. OK Human - Weezer (#41)
  6. Diamonds - Elton John (#45)
  7. Greatest Hits - Fleetwood Mac (#48)
  8. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#62)
  9. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#63)
  10. Ride the Lightning - Metallica (#64)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#47)
  2. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#49)
  3. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#55)
  4. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#82)
  5. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#94)

