On The Charts: Grateful Dead Once Again Top Veteran Albums With Vintage Concert

|Another one week triumph for the Grateful Dead
- Dave's Picks Vol 37 Williamsburg, VA 4/15/78 - Grateful Dead (#19)
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#24)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#26)
- Metallica - Metallica (#38)
- OK Human - Weezer (#41)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#45)
- Greatest Hits - Fleetwood Mac (#48)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#62)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#63)
- Ride the Lightning - Metallica (#64)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#47)
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#49)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#55)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#82)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#94)
Comments