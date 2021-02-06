 Skip to main content

New & Upcoming Releases for February 5, 2021

Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight
The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2000 or before).  Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.

February 5, 2021
February 12, 2021
  • Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
  • Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Downes Braide Association (Geoff Downes and Chris Braide) - Halcyon Hymns
  • Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
  • Jacksons - Destiny: Expanded Edition
  • Jacksons - Goin' Places: Expanded Edition
  • Jacksons - The Jacksons: Expanded Edition
  • Love & Death (with Brian "Head" Welch) - Perfectly Preserved
  • Rammstein - Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition
  • Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
  • Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
  • Sniff 'n' the Tears - Love/Action: Expanded Edition
  • Weezer - OK Human (CD)
February 19, 2021
  • Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
  • Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
  • Nilsson - Gold
  • Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
  • Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
February 26, 2021
  • Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
  • Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
  • Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
  • Bob Dylan - 1970
  • PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
  • Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
  • Melvins - Working With God
  • The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
  • Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Willie Nelson - That's Life
  • NOFX - Single Album
  • Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
  • Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
  • Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)
  • Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
  • Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
  • Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
  • Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
  • Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
  • Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 5, 2021
  • Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
  • Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
  • Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
  • Japan - Queen Life: Box Set
  • Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
  • Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
  • Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light
  • Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
  • Allan Holdsworth - Leverkusen '97
  • Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness
  • Jane Monheit - Come What May
  • Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
  • Saga - Symmetry
  • Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
  • Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined) 
  • Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
  • Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
  • Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore
  • Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
  • Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
  • Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
  • Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
  • Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
  • Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
  • Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
  • Ringo Starr - Zoom In
  • Sting - Duets
  • Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
March 26, 2021
  • Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
  • Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
  • Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
April 2, 2021
  • Damned - Punk Oddities & Rare Tracks 1977-1982
  • Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
  • Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
  • Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
  • Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 9, 2021
  • Cheap Trick - In Another World
April 15, 2021
  • Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
April 23, 2021
  • Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
  • Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
  • Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
  • Gang of Four - 77-81
  • Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
  • Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
  • Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
  • Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
  • Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
May 7, 2021
  • Juliana Hatfield - Blood
May 14, 2021
July 30, 2021
  • Aretha Franklin - Aretha



