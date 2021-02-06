New & Upcoming Releases for February 5, 2021

|Foo Fighters' Medicine at Midnight
February 5, 2021
- Andrews Sisters - Club 15 From Hollywood Presents the Andrews Sisters
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown - Rocks
- Michael Chapman - The Decca Years 1974 to 1977
- Common - A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1
- A.J. Croce - By Request
- Curved Air - The Albums 1970-1973
- Fine Young Cannibals - Fine Young Cannibals: Expanded Edition
- Fine Young Cannibals - The Raw & the Cooked: Expanded Edition
- Eddie Fisher - Songs From Stage & Screen
- Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
- Steve Hillage - Live at Rockpalast 1977
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
- Danny Kroha (of the Gories) - Detroit Blues
- Todd La Torre - Rejoice in the Suffering
- Peggy Lee - Things Are Swingin' (DVD)
- Shenandoah - Every Road
- Dusty Springfield - The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971
- Norma Tanega - Walkin' My Cat Named Dog
- The Telescopes - Songs of Love and Revolution
- Aaron Watson - American Soul
- Various Artists - America's Greatest Hits 1947
- Various Artists - Greatest Country Hits of 1960
- Various Artists - Now 70's: Glam Pop
February 12, 2021
- Band - Stage Freight: 50th Anniversary
- Black Sabbath - Vol. 4: Super Deluxe Edition
- Downes Braide Association (Geoff Downes and Chris Braide) - Halcyon Hymns
- Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
- Jacksons - Destiny: Expanded Edition
- Jacksons - Goin' Places: Expanded Edition
- Jacksons - The Jacksons: Expanded Edition
- Love & Death (with Brian "Head" Welch) - Perfectly Preserved
- Rammstein - Herzeleid: XXV Anniversary Edition
- Todd Rundgren - Nearly Human: Deluxe Edition
- Sia - Music: Songs From & Inspired by the Motion Picture
- Sniff 'n' the Tears - Love/Action: Expanded Edition
- Weezer - OK Human (CD)
February 19, 2021
- Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians - Hunter & the Dog Star
- Aretha Franklin - The Genius of Aretha Franklin
- Nilsson - Gold
- Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
- Frank Zappa - Zappa (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
February 26, 2021
- Be-Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic (4-CD Edition)
- Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
- Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
- Bob Dylan - 1970
- PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
- Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
- Melvins - Working With God
- The Misunderstood - Children of the Sun: The Complete Recordings 1965-66
- Various - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens & Street Urchins 1970-76
- Willie Nelson - That's Life
- NOFX - Single Album
- Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
- Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
- Strawbs - Settlement (MP3)
- Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
- Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
- Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
- Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
- Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 5, 2021
- Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
- Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
- Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
- Japan - Queen Life: Box Set
- Stereolab - Electronically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
- Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
March 12, 2021
- Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light
- Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
- Allan Holdsworth - Leverkusen '97
- Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness
- Jane Monheit - Come What May
- Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
- Saga - Symmetry
- Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
- Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)
- Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
- Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
- Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
- Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
- Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
- Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
- Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
- Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
- Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
- Ringo Starr - Zoom In
- Sting - Duets
- Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
March 26, 2021
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
- Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
- Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
April 2, 2021
- Damned - Punk Oddities & Rare Tracks 1977-1982
- Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
- Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
April 9, 2021
- Cheap Trick - In Another World
April 15, 2021
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
April 23, 2021
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
April 30, 2021
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
May 7, 2021
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
May 14, 2021
- W
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
