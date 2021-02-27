New Releases by Veteran Artists for February 26, 2021: Willie Nelson, Alice Cooper, Bob Dylan, Steve Lukather, NOFX, Bonnie Tyler
February 26, 2021
- James Booker - Ivory Emperor 1954-1962 Sides
- Rosemary Clooney - Very Best of
- Black Crowes - Shake Your Money Maker: Super Deluxe Edition
- Alice Cooper - Detroit Stories
- Bob Dylan - 1970
- PJ Harvey - Stories From the City: Demos
- Steve Lukather - I Found the Sun Again
- Magic Sam - Everything Gonna Be Alright: The Complete Cobra Chief & Crash Sides
- Melvins - Working With God
- Willie Nelson - That's Life
- NOFX - Single Album
- Curtis Salgado - Damage Control
- Sly & the Viscaynes - Yellow Moon: The Complete Recordings 1961-62
- Strawbs - Settlement
- Bonnie Tyler - The Best is Yet to Come
- Dale Watson - Dale Watson Presents the Memphians
- Weather Report - Columbia Albums 1976-1982
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse - Way Down in the Rust Belt
- Various Artists - Birth of Soul: Los Angeles Special
- Various Artists - Oh! You Pretty Things: Glam Queens and Street Urchins 1970-76
- Various Artists - Staring at the Rudeboys: The British Ska Revival 1979-1989
- Various Artists - This is Jamaica Ska
March 5, 2021
- Be Bop Deluxe - Drastic Plastic: Expanded
- Black Sabbath - Heaven & Hell: Deluxe Edition
- Black Sabbath - Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition
- Deacon Blue - Riding on the Tide of Love
- Georgia Satellites - Ultimate
- Japan - Quiet Life: Box Set
- Missing Persons - Rhyme & Reason: Expanded
- Missing Persons - Spring Sessions M: Expanded
- Stereolab - Electrically Possessed (Switched Vol. 4)
- Neil Young - Neil Young Archives, Vol. II (1972-1976)
- Various Artists - She Wants You! Pye Records’ Feminine Side 1964-1970
- Various Artists - The Songs of Leon Russell
March 12, 2021
- Blackmore's Night - Nature's Light
- Brand New Heavies - Shibuya 357: Live In Tokyo 1992
- Allan Holdsworth - Leverkusen '97
- Madness - Our House: The Very Best of Madness
- Jane Monheit - Come What May
- Buck Owens & the Buckaroos - The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957-1975
- Saga - Symmetry
- Nancy Sinatra - Still Walkin': 1965-1976
- Rick Springfield - Orchestrating My Life: Live
- Strawbs - Settlement (CD)
- Butch Walker - American Love Story (Live & Quarantined)
- CeCe Winans - Believe For It
- Rob Zombie - The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy
March 19, 2021
- Ryan Adams - Wednesdays
- Harry Connick, Jr - Alone With My Faith
- Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore
- Steve Earle & the Dukes - J.T. (CD)
- Andrew Farriss - Andrew Farriss
- Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour - Sky Children: The Best of Kaleidoscope & Fairfield Parlour
- Loretta Lynn - Still Woman Enough
- Papa Roach - Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years (2010-2020)
- Popa Chubby - It's a Mighty Hard Road
- Paul Stanley's Soul Station - Now and Then
- Ringo Starr - Zoom In
- Saxon - Inspirations
- Sting - Duets
- Serj Tankian - Elasticity
- Ten Years After - A Sting in the Tail: Deluxe Edition
- Devin Townsend - Devolution Series, Volume 1: Acoustically Inclined, Live at Leeds
March 26, 2021
- Harpers Bizarre - Come to the Sunshine: Complete Warner Brothers Recordings
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1: 1980-1984
- Suzi Quatro - The Devil in Me
- Adrian Smith & Richie Kotzen - Smith/Kotzen
- Joe Strummer - Assembly
- 3 Doors Down - The Better Life (20th Anniversary Edition)
- Tomahawk (Mike Patton) - Tonic Immobility
- Tower of Power - 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater - Oakland, CA - June 2018
- Neil Young - Young Shakespeare
April 2, 2021
- Beat Farmers - Tales of the New West: Deluxe Edition
- Damned - Punk Oddities & Rare Tracks 1977-1982
- Richie Furay - 50th Anniversary Return to the Troubadour
- L7 - Wargasm: Slash Years 1992-1997
- Level 42 - The Complete Polydor Years Volume 1 1980-1984
- Searchers - A & B Sides 1963-1967
- Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: Remastered and Expanded
- Eddie Vedder - Matter of Time/Say Hi (7" Vinyl)
- Don Williams - Volume One, Two & Three
April 9, 2021
- Cheap Trick - In Another World
- Fleetwood Mac - Live: Super Deluxe Edition
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - Live at Knebworth '76
- Sweet Oblivion Featuring Geoff Tate - Relentless
April 16, 2021
- Cannibal Corpse - Violence Unimagined
- Jethro Tull - "A" (a la Mode): 40th Anniversary Edition
- Offspring - Let the Bad Times Roll
- Lucinda Williams - Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty
April 23, 2021
- Steve Cropper - Fire It Up
- Dinosaur, Jr. - Sweep It Into Space
- Dumpstaphunk - Where Do We Go From Here
- Peter Frampton - Frampton Forgets the Words
- Gang of Four - 77-81
- Tom Jones - Surrounded by Time
- Motorhead - Louder Than Noise...Live in Berlin
- Who - The Who Sell Out (5 CD)
April 30, 2021
- Dropkick Murphys - Turn Up That Dial
- Marianne Faithfull & Warren Ellis - She Walks in Beauty
- Mick Fleetwood & Friends - Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac
- Ronnie Milsap - A Better Word For Love
- Gary Moore - How Blue Can You Get?: Deluxe Edition
- Pet Shop Boys - Discovery: Live in Rio 1994
May 7, 2021
- Juliana Hatfield - Blood
- Howard Jones - In the Running: Expanded Deluxe
- Lulu - Gold
- New Order - education entertainment recreation
- Travis Tritt - Set in Stone
- Tony Joe White - Smoke From the Chimney
- Nancy Wilson - you and me
May 14, 2021
- Chills - Scatterbrain
- Del Amitri - Fatal Mistakes
- Steve Goodman - It Sure Looked Good on Paper: The Steve Goodman Demos
- David Gray - Skellig
- Myles Kennedy - The Ides of March
- Paul Weller - Fat Pop (Volume 1)
- Various Artists - Impulse Records: Music, Message And The Moment
May 21, 2021
- Gary Numan - Intruder: Deluxe Edition
May 28, 2021
- Peter Cetera - Love, Glory, Honor & Heart: The Complete Full Moon and Warner Bros. Recordings 1981-1992
- Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions
- Yes - Union 30 Live: Super Deluxe Flight Case 30 Year Anniversary Edition (26CD+4DVD)
June 4, 2021
- Crowded House - Dreamers Are Waiting
- Nilsson - Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talkin' About Him)? (DVD)
June 11, 2021
- AFI - Bodies
July 30, 2021
- Aretha Franklin - Aretha
October 8, 2021
- Various Artists - The Best of Bond...James Bond
