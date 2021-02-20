 Skip to main content

New Releases by Veteran Artists for February 19 2021: Zappa Soundtrack, David Gray, Tori Amos, Edie Brickell & a Host of Compilations

3 CD Deluxe Edition
The following are major new and upcoming releases by veteran artists (first release in 2001 or before).  Only new releases and reissues with additional material are included on the list.

February 19, 2021
February 26, 2021
March 5, 2021
March 12, 2021
March 19, 2021
March 26, 2021
April 2, 2021
April 9, 2021
April 16, 2021
April 23, 2021
April 30, 2021
May 7, 2021
May 14, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 28, 2021
  • Shannon McNally - The Waylon Sessions
June 4, 2021
July 30, 2021
  • Aretha Franklin - Aretha
October 8, 2021



