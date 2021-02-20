Live Radio Performances From Peggy Lee Highlight "Something Wonderful: Peggy Lee Sings the Great American Songbook"
|Out April 9
“Music is my life’s breath,” proclaims the epitaph of Norma Deloris Egstrom, better known to the entertainment world by her professional name of Peggy Lee. Last year marked the centennial anniversary of the birth of this legendary artist, who made considerable contributions to the world of jazz and popular music.
Over her seven-decade career, Peggy Lee, as both a singer and a songwriter, helped redefine what it meant to be a female singer, and her quietly captivating voice continues to resonate with audiences of all ages. Born in an era in which women struggled for equality — a conversation that continues today — and carrying the burden of a traumatic childhood, she was a true pioneer and survivor to her core. What she accomplished as a woman, and as an artist, is nothing short of extraordinary.
Lee’s vast and varied catalog of songs flourished from remarkable longevity in the music business: she recorded more than 1,100 masters and over 50 original albums. Her total number of radio broadcast performances exceeds 800, and her television appearances surpass the 200-mark.
Best known for such songs as “Fever,” “It’s A Good Day,” Why Don’t You Do Right,” “I’m a Woman” and “Is That All There Is?,” she amassed over 100 chart entries beginning with "I Got It Bad" (1941) and culminating with the posthumous hit "Similau" (2017). Among the myriad music honors bestowed upon Lee are 13 Grammy® Award nominations, a 1969 Grammy win, and a 1995 Lifetime Achievement Award.
In addition to the fantastic performances, the set features new liner notes from The Second Disc’s Joe Marchese, plus restoration and mastering from multiple Grammy®-winning engineer Michael Graves.
Lee stayed active as a concert performer until 1995, when she gave her final performances at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. In one of the many obituaries that celebrated her extraordinary musicianship, renowned jazz critic Nat Hentoff wrote a fitting epitaph: “Her main quality was a marvelous sense of subtlety. She never overpowered you. You could hear her voice after it stopped.”
And 100 years after she was born, we’re still hearing it…
For more information about Peggy Lee: http://www.peggylee.com
Track Listing:
Disc 1
1. Peggy Lee Introduction
2. Johnny Mercer Introduction
3. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive – Peggy Lee with Johnny Mercer
4. Goody Goody
5. Come Rain Or Come Shine
6. That Old Black Magic
7. (Ah, The Apple Trees) When The World Was Young
8. Johnny Mercer Introduction
9. Medley: Jeepers Creepers/Too Marvelous For Words/Mandy Is Two/Blues In The Night – Peggy Lee with Johnny Mercer
10. My Funny Valentine
11. The Lady Is A Tramp
12. I Could Write A Book
13. This Can’t Be Love
14. Lover
15. Something Wonderful
16. Mountain Greenery
17. From This Moment On
18. I’ve Got You Under My Skin
19. What Is This Thing Called Love?
20. Just One Of Those Things
21. Everything Happens To Me
22. Medley: We Belong Together/Angel Eyes/Let’s Get Away From It All – Peggy Lee with Matt Dennis
Disc 2
1. It’s A Good Day
2. I Don’t Know Enough About You
3. Mañana
4. Whee Baby
5. Skylark
6. Medley: Georgia On My Mind/I Get Along Without You Very Well/Old Rockin’ Chair (plus three) – Peggy Lee wtih Hoagy Carmichael
7. Hoop Dee Doo
8. Frank Loesser Introduction
9. Medley: Jingle, Jangle, Jingle/If I Were A Bell/On A Slow Boat To China (plus two) – Peggy Lee with Frank Loesser
10. Introduction
11. Somebody Loves Me
12. Oh, Look At Me Now
13. Unforgettable
14. Lullaby Of Broadway
15. Alone Together
16. When You’re Smiling
17. Try A Little Tenderness
18. All Of Me
