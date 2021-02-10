Foo Fighters and Jay-Z Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in First Year of Eligibility; The 16 Nominees

Final Inductees to be Named in May

The nominations were announced today (February 10, 2021) for the latest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Among the nominees are such acts as Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls, Jay-Z and Devo. The nominations were announced today (February 10, 2021) for the latest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.





Eight of the nominees are up for the first time while three, Carole King, Tina Turner and Dave Grohl, are already members with King going in with writing partner Gerry Goffin (non-performing inductee), Turner with Ike & Tina Turner and Grohl with Nirvana.





Foo Fighters and Jay-Z have been nominated in their first year of eligibility while Carole King, as a recording artist, has been waiting the longest. She first became eligible in 1985 (the first year of the Hall) and was previously nominated in only 1989. Other long timers include Dionne Warwick (since 1989), Todd Rundgren (1996), Fela Kuti (1997) and New York Dolls and Tina Turner (both 1999).



LL Cool J has seen the most previous nominations with five (2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019) with Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine and Rundgren having been nominated twice before.



The final inductees will be announced in May.



The nominees: