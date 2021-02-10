Foo Fighters and Jay-Z Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in First Year of Eligibility; The 16 Nominees
|Final Inductees to be Named in May
The nominations were announced today (February 10, 2021) for the latest class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Among the nominees are such acts as Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, the New York Dolls, Jay-Z and Devo.
Eight of the nominees are up for the first time while three, Carole King, Tina Turner and Dave Grohl, are already members with King going in with writing partner Gerry Goffin (non-performing inductee), Turner with Ike & Tina Turner and Grohl with Nirvana.
Foo Fighters and Jay-Z have been nominated in their first year of eligibility while Carole King, as a recording artist, has been waiting the longest. She first became eligible in 1985 (the first year of the Hall) and was previously nominated in only 1989. Other long timers include Dionne Warwick (since 1989), Todd Rundgren (1996), Fela Kuti (1997) and New York Dolls and Tina Turner (both 1999).
LL Cool J has seen the most previous nominations with five (2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019) with Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine and Rundgren having been nominated twice before.
The final inductees will be announced in May.
The nominees:
LL Cool J has seen the most previous nominations with five (2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019) with Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine and Rundgren having been nominated twice before.
The final inductees will be announced in May.
The nominees:
- Mary J. Blige
- Eligible Since 2018
- First Nomination
- Kate Bush
- Eligible Since 2004
- Second Nomination (2018, 2021)
- Devo
- Eligible Since 2003
- Second Nomination (2019, 2021)
- Foo Fighters
- First Year Eligible
- First Nomination
- Go-Go's
- Eligible Since 2006
- First Nomination
- Iron Maiden
- Eligible Since 2005
- First Nomination
- Jay-Z
- First Year Eligible
- First Nomination
- Chaka Khan
- Eligible Since 2004
- Third Nomination (2016, 2017, 2021)
- Carole King
- Eligible Since 1985
- Second Nomination (1989, 2021)
- Fela Kuti
- Eligible Since 1997
- First Nomination
- LL Cool J
- Eligible Since 2010
- Sixth Nomination (2010, 2011, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021)
- New York Dolls
- Eligible Since 1999
- Second Nomination (2001, 2021)
- Rage Against the Machine
- Eligible Since 2018
- Third Nomination (2018. 2019, 2021)
- Todd Rundgren
- Eligible Since 1996
- Third Nomination (2019, 2020, 2021)
- Tina Turner
- Eligible Since 1999
- First Nomination
- Dionne Warwick
- Eligible Since 1989
- First Nomination
Comments