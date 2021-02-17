Crowded House to Release First Album in a Decade, "Dreamers Are Waiting"

Out June 4





Neil said of the set, "We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world."





So far, two singles have been released, "Whatever You Want" and the new track "To the Island":





The track list:

1. Bad Times Good

2. Playing With Fire

3. To The Island

4. Sweet Tooth

5. Whatever You Want

6. Show Me The Way

7. Goodnight Everyone

8. Start Of Something

9. Too Good For This World

10. Real Life Woman

11. Love Isn’t Hard At All

12. Deeper Down 1. Bad Times Good2. Playing With Fire3. To The Island4. Sweet Tooth5. Whatever You Want6. Show Me The Way7. Goodnight Everyone8. Start Of Something9. Too Good For This World10. Real Life Woman11. Love Isn’t Hard At All12. Deeper Down

Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the founding members of Crowded House, have announced their first album in over a decade,, set for release on June 4 via BMG. Joining them on the set are Mitchell Froom and Neil's sons Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.