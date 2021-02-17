Crowded House to Release First Album in a Decade, "Dreamers Are Waiting"

|Out June 4
Neil said of the set, "We were fortunate to be recording in the studio right before lockdown and so began this album with band tracks recorded live in a room, all brimming with character and energy. We then spent our strangest year, 2020, at distance from each other but connecting daily, swapping files and making those tracks complete. We’re so excited and grateful to be back in one room together now, rehearsing, first to play live in front of audiences in NZ and soon we hope for the rest of the world."
So far, two singles have been released, "Whatever You Want" and the new track "To the Island":
2. Playing With Fire
3. To The Island
4. Sweet Tooth
5. Whatever You Want
6. Show Me The Way
7. Goodnight Everyone
8. Start Of Something
9. Too Good For This World
10. Real Life Woman
11. Love Isn’t Hard At All
12. Deeper Down
