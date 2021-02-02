Al Stewart's "Year of the Cat" Getting 4-CD Special Edition

A DELUXE 4 DISC 45TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION BOX SET OF THE CLASSIC 1976 ALBUM BY AL STEWART

Esoteric Recordings is proud to announce the release of a new re-mastered four-disc deluxe 45th anniversary boxed set limited edition (comprising 3 CDs and a DVD) of YEAR OF THE CAT the legendary 1976 album by AL STEWART.Recorded in the early months of 1976 at Abbey Road studios (with some sessions and mixing taking place at Davlen Studios in Los Angeles), YEAR OF THE CAT was the seventh album by Stewart and was the second album on which he collaborated with the celebrated producer ALAN PARSONS.The record was an album of immense musical inventiveness and creativity and was a triumph both in terms of Al Stewart’s song writing and the stunning and sophisticated production by Alan Parsons. Featuring such classic songs as ‘On the Border’, ‘Lord Grenville’, ‘Midas Shadow’, ‘If it Doesn’t Come Naturally, Leave It’, ‘One Stage Before’ and the classic title track. YEAR OF THE CAT was a major commercial and critical success on its release, reaching the US Billboard Top Five and was a European hit, eventually earning platinum disc status in the USA by March 1977. The single ‘Year of the Cat’ was also a Top Ten hit in the States and was a Top 40 hit single in the UK, establishing Al Stewart as a major artist.This 45th Anniversary edition of this special album has been newly re-mastered for the very first time from the original first-generation master tapes by ALAN PARSONS and also features his stunning new 5.1 Surround sound mix from the original multi-track tapes. In addition, the set includes a complete, previously unreleased concert recorded at the Paramount Theater, Seattle in October 1976 on the YEAR OF THE CAT tour over two CDs and a new mix of the track ‘Belsize Blues’, recorded at Abbey Road Studios in September 1975.This limited edition boxed set also features an illustrated 68-page book with a new essay featuring an interview with Al Stewart and a facsimile promotional poster and a set of four postcards and is a fitting tribute to a much treasured and legendary masterpiece by a consummate songwriter and performer.Track Listing:DISC ONEYEAR OF THE CATRE-MASTERED BY ALAN PARSONS1. LORD GRENVILLE2. ON THE BORDER3. MIDAS SHADOW4. SAND IN YOUR SHOES5. IF IT DOESN’T COME NATURALLY, LEAVE IT6. FLYING SORCERY7. BROADWAY HOTEL8. ONE STAGE BEFORE9. YEAR OF THE CATBONUS TRACK10. BELSIZE BLUES(RECORDED AT ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS IN SEPTEMBER 1975)DISC TWO:LIVE AT THE PARAMOUNT THEATER,SEATTLE – OCTOBER 1976PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED1. APPLE CIDER RE-CONSTITUTION (LIVE 1976)(PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)2. THE DARK AND THE ROLLING SEA (LIVE 1976)(PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)3. ONE STAGE BEFORE (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)4. SOHO (NEEDLESS TO SAY) (LIVE 1976)(PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)5. NOT THE ONE (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)6. ON THE BORDER (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)7. BROADWAY HOTEL (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)8. ROADS TO MOSCOW (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)DISC THREE:LIVE AT THE PARAMOUNT THEATER,SEATTLE – OCTOBER 1976PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED1. NOSTRADAMUS (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)2. SIRENS OF TITAN (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)3. THE POST WORLD WAR TWO BLUES (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)4. YEAR OF THE CAT (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)5. SAND IN YOUR SHOES (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)6. CAROL (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)7. IF IT DOESN’T COME NATURALLY, LEAVE IT (LIVE 1976) (PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED)DISC FOUR:YEAR OF THE CAT THE NEW 5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX & ORIGINAL 96 KHZ / 24-BIT RE-MASTERED STEREO MIX BY ALAN PARSONS1. LORD GRENVILLE (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)2. ON THE BORDER (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)3. MIDAS SHADOW (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)4. SAND IN YOUR SHOES (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)5. IF IT DOESN’T COME NATURALLY, LEAVE IT (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)6. FLYING SORCERY (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)7. BROADWAY HOTEL (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)8. ONE STAGE BEFORE (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)9. YEAR OF THE CAT (5.1 SURROUND SOUND MIX)