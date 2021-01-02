The Top Ten Songs Written by Geoff Stephens

Geoff Stevens (1934 - 2020)





1. Winchester Cathedral - New Vaudeville Band (1966 / #1)





2. There's a Kind of Hush - Herman's Hermits (1967 / #4) / The Carpenters (1976 / #12)



3. Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast - Wayne Newton (1972 / #4)



4. Smile a Little Smile For Me - The Flying Machine (1969 / #5)



5. Doctor's Orders - Carol Douglas (1974 / #11)



6. Daughter of Darkness - Tom Jones (1970 / #13)



7. The Crying Game - Boy George (1992 / #15)



8. Silver Lady - David Soul (1977 / #52)



9. Sorry Suzanne - Hollies (1969 / #56)









10. It's Like We Never Said Goodbye - Crystal Gayle (1980 / #63)

British songwriter and producer Geoff Stephens died on December 24 at the age of 86. While not a household name, he wrote songs that became major hits on both sides of the Atlantic throughout the sixties and seventies. Here are his ten biggest.