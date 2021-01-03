The Ten Biggest Hits of Gerry & the Pacemakers





Born in Liverpool, he formed Gerry & the Pacemakers in 1959. They later became the second group signed by Brian Epstein and had their first U.K. number 1 with How Do You Do It? in mid-1963. They didn't break in the U.S. until the next year where they had five top twenty hits.



How Do You Do It? (1963 / #9 U.S. / #1 U.K.)









Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying? (1964 / #4 U.S. / #6 U.K.)









Ferry Cross the Mercy (1964 / #6 U.S. / #8 U.K.)









I Like It (1963 / #17 U.S. / #1 U.K.)









You'll Never Walk Alone (1963 / #48 U.S. / #1 U.K.)









I'm the One (1964 / #82 U.S. / #2 U.K.)









I'll Be There (1964 / #14 U.S. / #15 U.K.)









It's Gonna Be Alright (1964 / #23 U.S. / #24 U.K.)









Girl on a Swing (1966 / #28 U.S.)









La La La (1955 / #90 U.S. / #29 U.K.)







Gerry Marsden, the lead singer of Gerry & the Pacemakers, died earlier today (January 3, 2021) after suffering a heart infection.