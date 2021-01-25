Preview: "The Complete Capitol Singles, 1957-1975" - Buck Owens

|Omnivore to Release Owens' Greatest
Taken from the original mono master tapes, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1966 collects all 28 singles from that period, including 13 No. 1 hits, in their original, chronological form, and Buck’s duets with Rose Maddox.
Packaging features liner notes from Buck’s autobiography (written with author/historian Randy Poe), plus an introduction by Dwight Yoakam.
The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967–1970 collects the A- and B-sides from the original mono and stereo masters to all 18 singles from that period, including 14 Top Ten hits, and duets with Buddy Alan and Susan Raye.
The third and final volume in the series, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971–1975, collects the A- and B-sides to all 21 singles from that period, including nine Top Ten hits, and four duets with Rose Maddox. Packaging features liner notes from Bakersfield country historian Scott B. Bomar.
These are the records that made Buck Owens a legend and defined the Bakersfield Sound. It’s history. It’s The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1975.
Track List:
DISC 1
1. Come Back
2. I Know What It Means
3. Sweet Thing
4. I Only Know That I Love You
5. I’ll Take A Chance On Loving You
6. Walk The Floor
7. Second Fiddle
8. Everlasting Love
9. Under Your Spell Again
10. Tired Of Livin’
11. Above And Beyond
12. ‘Til These Dreams Come True
13. Excuse Me (I Think I've Got A Heartache)
14. I’ve Got A Right To Know
15. Foolin' Around
16. High As The Mountains
17. Mental Cruelty - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
18. Loose Talk - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
19. Under The Influence Of Love
20. Bad Bad Dream
21. Nobody's Fool But Yours
22. Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
23. Save The Last Dance For Me
24. King Of Fools
25. Kickin' Our Hearts Around
26. I Can't Stop (My Lovin' You)
27. You're For Me
28. The House Down The Block
DISC 2
1. Act Naturally
2. Over And Over Again
3. We're The Talk Of The Town - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
4. Sweethearts In Heaven - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
5. Love's Gonna Live Here
6. Getting Used To Losing You
7. My Heart Skips A Beat
8. Together Again
9. I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)
10. Don't Let Her Know
11. I've Got A Tiger By The Tail
12. Cryin' Time
13. Before You Go
14. (I Want) No One But You
15. Only You (Can Break My Heart)
16. Gonna Have Love
17. Buckaroo
18. If You Want A Love
19. Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy
20. All I Want For Christmas Dear Is You
21. Waitin' In Your Welfare Line
22. In The Palm Of Your Hand (Mono)
23. Think Of Me
24. Heart Of Glass
25. Open Up Your Heart
26. No More Me And You
27. Where Does The Good Times Go
28. The Way That I Love You
DISC 3
1. Sam's Place
2. Don’t Ever Tell Me Goodbye
3. Your Tender Loving Care (Mono)
4. What A Liar I Am
5. It Takes People Like You (To Make People Like Me)
6. You Left Her Lonely Too Long
7. How Long Will My Baby Be Gone
8. Everybody Needs Somebody (Mono)
9. Sweet Rosie Jones
10. Happy Times Are Here Again
11. Let The World Keep On A Turnin’ - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan
12. I’ll Love You Forever And Ever - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan
13. I've Got You On My Mind Again
14. That’s All Right With Me (If It’s All Right With You)
15. Christmas Shopping
16. One Of Everything You Got (Mono)
17. Things I Saw Happening At The Fountain On The Plaza When I Was Visiting Rome Or Amore
18. Turkish Holiday
DISC 4
1. Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass
2. There’s Gotta Be Some Changes Made
3. Johnny B. Goode
4. Maybe If I Close My Eyes (It’ll Go Away)
5. Tall Dark Stranger
6. Sing That Kind Of Song
7. Big In Vegas
8. White Satin Bed
9. We’re Gonna Get Together - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
10. Everybody Needs Somebody - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
11. Togetherness - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
12. Fallin’ For You - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
13. The Kansas City Song
14. I’d Love To Be Your Man
15. The Great White Horse - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Your Tender Loving Care - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. I Wouldn't Live In New York City (If They Gave Me The Whole Dang Town)
18. No Milk And Honey In Baltimore
DISC 5
1. Bridge Over Troubled Water
15. Foolin' Around
16. High As The Mountains
17. Mental Cruelty - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
18. Loose Talk - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
19. Under The Influence Of Love
20. Bad Bad Dream
21. Nobody's Fool But Yours
22. Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
23. Save The Last Dance For Me
24. King Of Fools
25. Kickin' Our Hearts Around
26. I Can't Stop (My Lovin' You)
27. You're For Me
28. The House Down The Block
DISC 2
1. Act Naturally
2. Over And Over Again
3. We're The Talk Of The Town - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
4. Sweethearts In Heaven - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox
5. Love's Gonna Live Here
6. Getting Used To Losing You
7. My Heart Skips A Beat
8. Together Again
9. I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)
10. Don't Let Her Know
11. I've Got A Tiger By The Tail
12. Cryin' Time
13. Before You Go
14. (I Want) No One But You
15. Only You (Can Break My Heart)
16. Gonna Have Love
17. Buckaroo
18. If You Want A Love
19. Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy
20. All I Want For Christmas Dear Is You
21. Waitin' In Your Welfare Line
22. In The Palm Of Your Hand (Mono)
23. Think Of Me
24. Heart Of Glass
25. Open Up Your Heart
26. No More Me And You
27. Where Does The Good Times Go
28. The Way That I Love You
DISC 3
1. Sam's Place
2. Don’t Ever Tell Me Goodbye
3. Your Tender Loving Care (Mono)
4. What A Liar I Am
5. It Takes People Like You (To Make People Like Me)
6. You Left Her Lonely Too Long
7. How Long Will My Baby Be Gone
8. Everybody Needs Somebody (Mono)
9. Sweet Rosie Jones
10. Happy Times Are Here Again
11. Let The World Keep On A Turnin’ - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan
12. I’ll Love You Forever And Ever - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan
13. I've Got You On My Mind Again
14. That’s All Right With Me (If It’s All Right With You)
15. Christmas Shopping
16. One Of Everything You Got (Mono)
17. Things I Saw Happening At The Fountain On The Plaza When I Was Visiting Rome Or Amore
18. Turkish Holiday
DISC 4
1. Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass
2. There’s Gotta Be Some Changes Made
3. Johnny B. Goode
4. Maybe If I Close My Eyes (It’ll Go Away)
5. Tall Dark Stranger
6. Sing That Kind Of Song
7. Big In Vegas
8. White Satin Bed
9. We’re Gonna Get Together - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
10. Everybody Needs Somebody - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
11. Togetherness - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
12. Fallin’ For You - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
13. The Kansas City Song
14. I’d Love To Be Your Man
15. The Great White Horse - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Your Tender Loving Care - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. I Wouldn't Live In New York City (If They Gave Me The Whole Dang Town)
18. No Milk And Honey In Baltimore
DISC 5
1. Bridge Over Troubled Water
2. (I’m Goin’) Home
3. Ruby
4. Heartbreak Mountain
5. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
6. Corn Likker
7. Too Old To Cut The Mustard - Buck & Buddy
8. Wham Bam - Buck & Buddy
9. Santa’s Gonna Come In A Stagecoach - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
10. One Of Everything You Got - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
11. I'll Still Be Waiting For You
12. Full Time Daddy
13. Made In Japan
14. Black Texas Dirt
15. Looking Back To See - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Cryin’ Time (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. You Ain't Gonna Have Ol' Buck To Kick Around No More
18. I Love You So Much It Hurts
19. In The Palm Of Your Hand
20. Get Out Of Town Before Sundown
21. Ain't It Amazing, Gracie
22. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) (Duet Version)
DISC 6
1. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
2. When You Get To Heaven (I’ll Be There) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
3. Ruby
4. Heartbreak Mountain
5. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms
6. Corn Likker
7. Too Old To Cut The Mustard - Buck & Buddy
8. Wham Bam - Buck & Buddy
9. Santa’s Gonna Come In A Stagecoach - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
10. One Of Everything You Got - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
11. I'll Still Be Waiting For You
12. Full Time Daddy
13. Made In Japan
14. Black Texas Dirt
15. Looking Back To See - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Cryin’ Time (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. You Ain't Gonna Have Ol' Buck To Kick Around No More
18. I Love You So Much It Hurts
19. In The Palm Of Your Hand
20. Get Out Of Town Before Sundown
21. Ain't It Amazing, Gracie
22. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) (Duet Version)
DISC 6
1. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
2. When You Get To Heaven (I’ll Be There) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
3. Arms Full Of Empty
4. Songwriter’s Lament
5. Big Game Hunter
6. That Loving Feeling
7. On The Cover Of The Music City News
8. Stony Mountain West Virginia
9. (It's A) Monster's Holiday
10. Great Expectations (B-Side Version)
11. Great Expectations (A-Side Version)
12. Let The Fun Begin
13. 41st Street Lonely Hearts' Club
14. Weekend Daddy
15. Love Is Strange - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Sweethearts In Heaven (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. The Battle Of New Orleans
18. Run Him To The Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)
19. Country Singer's Prayer
20. Meanwhile Back At The Ranch
4. Songwriter’s Lament
5. Big Game Hunter
6. That Loving Feeling
7. On The Cover Of The Music City News
8. Stony Mountain West Virginia
9. (It's A) Monster's Holiday
10. Great Expectations (B-Side Version)
11. Great Expectations (A-Side Version)
12. Let The Fun Begin
13. 41st Street Lonely Hearts' Club
14. Weekend Daddy
15. Love Is Strange - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
16. Sweethearts In Heaven (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye
17. The Battle Of New Orleans
18. Run Him To The Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)
19. Country Singer's Prayer
20. Meanwhile Back At The Ranch
Comments