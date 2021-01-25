Preview: "The Complete Capitol Singles, 1957-1975" - Buck Owens



DISC 1

1. Come Back

2. I Know What It Means

3. Sweet Thing

4. I Only Know That I Love You

5. I’ll Take A Chance On Loving You

6. Walk The Floor

7. Second Fiddle

8. Everlasting Love

9. Under Your Spell Again

10. Tired Of Livin’

11. Above And Beyond

12. ‘Til These Dreams Come True

13. Excuse Me (I Think I've Got A Heartache)

14. I’ve Got A Right To Know

15. Foolin' Around

16. High As The Mountains

17. Mental Cruelty - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox

18. Loose Talk - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox

19. Under The Influence Of Love

20. Bad Bad Dream

21. Nobody's Fool But Yours

22. Mirror, Mirror On The Wall

23. Save The Last Dance For Me

24. King Of Fools

25. Kickin' Our Hearts Around

26. I Can't Stop (My Lovin' You)

27. You're For Me

28. The House Down The Block



DISC 2

1. Act Naturally

2. Over And Over Again

3. We're The Talk Of The Town - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox

4. Sweethearts In Heaven - Buck Owens & Rose Maddox

5. Love's Gonna Live Here

6. Getting Used To Losing You

7. My Heart Skips A Beat

8. Together Again

9. I Don't Care (Just As Long As You Love Me)

10. Don't Let Her Know

11. I've Got A Tiger By The Tail

12. Cryin' Time

13. Before You Go

14. (I Want) No One But You

15. Only You (Can Break My Heart)

16. Gonna Have Love

17. Buckaroo

18. If You Want A Love

19. Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy

20. All I Want For Christmas Dear Is You

21. Waitin' In Your Welfare Line

22. In The Palm Of Your Hand (Mono)

23. Think Of Me

24. Heart Of Glass

25. Open Up Your Heart

26. No More Me And You

27. Where Does The Good Times Go

28. The Way That I Love You



DISC 3

1. Sam's Place

2. Don’t Ever Tell Me Goodbye

3. Your Tender Loving Care (Mono)

4. What A Liar I Am

5. It Takes People Like You (To Make People Like Me)

6. You Left Her Lonely Too Long

7. How Long Will My Baby Be Gone

8. Everybody Needs Somebody (Mono)

9. Sweet Rosie Jones

10. Happy Times Are Here Again

11. Let The World Keep On A Turnin’ - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan

12. I’ll Love You Forever And Ever - Buck Owens & Buddy Alan

13. I've Got You On My Mind Again

14. That’s All Right With Me (If It’s All Right With You)

15. Christmas Shopping

16. One Of Everything You Got (Mono)

17. Things I Saw Happening At The Fountain On The Plaza When I Was Visiting Rome Or Amore

18. Turkish Holiday



DISC 4

1. Who's Gonna Mow Your Grass

2. There’s Gotta Be Some Changes Made

3. Johnny B. Goode

4. Maybe If I Close My Eyes (It’ll Go Away)

5. Tall Dark Stranger

6. Sing That Kind Of Song

7. Big In Vegas

8. White Satin Bed

9. We’re Gonna Get Together - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

10. Everybody Needs Somebody - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

11. Togetherness - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

12. Fallin’ For You - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

13. The Kansas City Song

14. I’d Love To Be Your Man

15. The Great White Horse - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

16. Your Tender Loving Care - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

17. I Wouldn't Live In New York City (If They Gave Me The Whole Dang Town)

18. No Milk And Honey In Baltimore



DISC 5

1. Bridge Over Troubled Water

2. (I’m Goin’) Home

3. Ruby

4. Heartbreak Mountain

5. Rollin' In My Sweet Baby's Arms

6. Corn Likker

7. Too Old To Cut The Mustard - Buck & Buddy

8. Wham Bam - Buck & Buddy

9. Santa’s Gonna Come In A Stagecoach - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

10. One Of Everything You Got - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

11. I'll Still Be Waiting For You

12. Full Time Daddy

13. Made In Japan

14. Black Texas Dirt

15. Looking Back To See - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

16. Cryin’ Time (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

17. You Ain't Gonna Have Ol' Buck To Kick Around No More

18. I Love You So Much It Hurts

19. In The Palm Of Your Hand

20. Get Out Of Town Before Sundown

21. Ain't It Amazing, Gracie

22. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) (Duet Version)



DISC 6

1. The Good Old Days (Are Here Again) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

2. When You Get To Heaven (I’ll Be There) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye



4. Songwriter’s Lament

5. Big Game Hunter

6. That Loving Feeling

7. On The Cover Of The Music City News

8. Stony Mountain West Virginia

9. (It's A) Monster's Holiday

10. Great Expectations (B-Side Version)

11. Great Expectations (A-Side Version)

12. Let The Fun Begin

13. 41st Street Lonely Hearts' Club

14. Weekend Daddy

15. Love Is Strange - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

16. Sweethearts In Heaven (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye

17. The Battle Of New Orleans

18. Run Him To The Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)

19. Country Singer's Prayer

20. Meanwhile Back At The Ranch

3. Arms Full Of Empty4. Songwriter’s Lament5. Big Game Hunter6. That Loving Feeling7. On The Cover Of The Music City News8. Stony Mountain West Virginia9. (It's A) Monster's Holiday10. Great Expectations (B-Side Version)11. Great Expectations (A-Side Version)12. Let The Fun Begin13. 41st Street Lonely Hearts' Club14. Weekend Daddy15. Love Is Strange - Buck Owens & Susan Raye16. Sweethearts In Heaven (Duet Version) - Buck Owens & Susan Raye17. The Battle Of New Orleans18. Run Him To The Round House Nellie (You Might Corner Him There)19. Country Singer's Prayer20. Meanwhile Back At The Ranch

Taken from the original mono master tapes, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1966 collects all 28 singles from that period, including 13 No. 1 hits, in their original, chronological form, and Buck’s duets with Rose Maddox.Packaging features liner notes from Buck’s autobiography (written with author/historian Randy Poe), plus an introduction by Dwight Yoakam.The Complete Capitol Singles: 1967–1970 collects the A- and B-sides from the original mono and stereo masters to all 18 singles from that period, including 14 Top Ten hits, and duets with Buddy Alan and Susan Raye.The third and final volume in the series, The Complete Capitol Singles: 1971–1975, collects the A- and B-sides to all 21 singles from that period, including nine Top Ten hits, and four duets with Rose Maddox. Packaging features liner notes from Bakersfield country historian Scott B. Bomar.These are the records that made Buck Owens a legend and defined the Bakersfield Sound. It’s history. It’s The Complete Capitol Singles: 1957–1975.Track List: