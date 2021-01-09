Preview: The Black Crowes - "Shake Your Money Maker: 30th Anniversary Edition"







LP 1: Shake Your Money Maker (2020 Remaster)Side One:1 Twice As Hard2 Jealous Again3 Sister Luck4 Could I've Been So Blind5 Seeing ThingsSide Two:1 Hard To Handle2 Thick N' Thin3 She Talks To Angels4 Struttin' Blues5 Stare It Cold6 Mercy, Sweet MoanLP 2: More Money Maker: Unreleased Songs and B-SidesSide One:1 Charming Mess2 30 Days In The Hole3 Don't Wake Me4 Jealous Guy5 Waitin' GuiltySide Two:1 Hard To Handle (With Horns Remix)2 Jealous Again (Acoustic Version)3 She Talks To Angels (Acoustic Version)4 She Talks To Angels (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)5 Front PorchSermon (Mr. Crowe's Garden Demo)LP3 and 4 The Homecoming Concert: Atlanta, GA December 1990Side One:1 Introduction2 Thick N' Thin3 You're Wrong4 Twice As Hard5 Could I've Been So Blind6 Seeing Things For The First TimeSide Two:1 She Talks To Angels2 Sister Luck3 Hard To Handle4 Shake 'Em On Down/Get BackSide Three:1 Struttin' Blues2 Words You Throw AwaySide Four:1 Stare It Cold2 Jealous Again