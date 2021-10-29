 Skip to main content

Music Passings 2021

Astro of UB40 (1957-2021)
November 6
  • Astro (born Terence Wilson) of UB40 (b. 1957)
  • Andy Barker of 808 State (b. 1968)
  • Emmett Chapman, Jazz drummer & inventory of the Chapman Stick - Cancer (b. 1936)
  • Pat Martino (born Patrick Azzara), Jazz guitarist - Chronic respiratory disorder (b. 1944)
  • DJ Stud Doogie (born Ron Cherry) of Brand Nubian - Possible complications of diabetes
  • Eric Grief (date death announced), Heavy metal manager (b. 1962)
  • Jay Black of Jay & the Americans - Pneumonia (b. 1938)
  • Alan Hawkshaw of Emile Ford & the Checkmates and The Shadows - Pnumonia (b. 1937)
  • Ron Tutt, Drummer for Elvis Presley, Jerry Garcia (b. 1938)
  • Tom Gray of Delta Moon - Cancer (b. 1951)
  • Joe Palmaccio, Engineer - Injuries from motorcycle accident (b. 1965)
  • Pat Fish of the Jazz Butchers (b. 1957)
  • Hobo Jim, Alaskan folk singer - Cancer (b. 1952)
  • Alan Lancaster of Status Quo - Multiple sclerosis (b. 1949)
  • Commander Cody (born George Frayne) of the Lost Planet Airmen - Possible cancer (b. 1944)
  • Bob Matthews, worked with Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sage
  • Bob Moore of the Nashville "A" Team, hit with "Mexico" (b. 1932)
  • Peter Hood of the Atlantics (b. 1943)
  • Franz Trojan of the Spider Murphy Band
  • Doc Gibbs (born Leonard Gibbs), Percussionist - Prostate cancer (b. 1948)
  • George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival (b. 1925)
  • Don Maddox of the Maddox Brothers and Rose (b. 1922)
  • Jerry Blair, former head of promotions at Columbia - COVID
  • Jochen Schroeder of Rage
  • Harry Coombs, Philadelphia International Records executive - pulmonary fibrosis/acute pulmonary hypertension (b. 1935)
  • Tom Beaudry (Kelly Green) of Frijid Pink
  • Carol Fran, Soul blues singer/songwriter (b. 1933)
  • Joey Ambrose of Bill Haley & the Comets (b. 1934)
  • Craig Carp, Country songwriter
  • K-HAND, born Kelli Hand, First Lady of Detroit Techno (b. 1965)
  • Jim Femino, Songwriter - Heart attack (b. 1952)
  • Charles Connor, Drummer for Little Richard - Normal pressure hydrocephalus (b. 1935)
  • Andy Williams of Casting Crowns - Motorcycle Accident (b. 1972)
  • Byron Berline, fiddler - Stroke (b. 1944)
  • Barbara "Bibs" Allbut Brown of the Angels (b. 1940)
  • Chris Hutka of The Bunny The Bear
  • Frank Cook of Canned Heat & Pacific Gas & Electric (b. 1942)
  • Juan Nelson of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals (b.1958)
  • Lil Loaded (born Dashawn Robertson) - Suicide (b. 2000 or 2001)
  • Patrick Sky (born Patrick Linch) - Prostate & bone cancer, Parkinson's disease (b. 1940)
  • Bob Koester, founder of Delmark Records - Stroke (b. 1932)
  • Curtis Fuller, Jazz trombone, member of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers (b. 1932)
  • Lloyd Price - Complications of Diabetes (b. 1933)
  • Ed Ward, writer, original founder of SXSW (b. 1948)
  • Phil Naro of Talas - Tongue Cancer (b. 1958)
  • Tommy West of Cashman & West, producer (b. 1942)
  • Joel Chadabe, founder of the The Electronic Music Foundation - Pancreatic Cancer (b. 1938)
  • Marcel Stellman, producer & lyracist (b. 1925)
  • Anita Lane of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (b. 1960)
  • Al Schmitt, Producer & recording engineer (b. 1930)
  • Shock G (born Gregory Jacobs) of Digital Underground (b. 1963)
  • Joe Long of the Four Seasons - COVID (b. 1941)
  • Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers (b. 1955)
  • Black Rob (born Robert Ross) - Kidney failure (b. 1969)
  • Pat Rizzo, Saxophone for Sly & the Family Stone, War - Cancer (b. 1941)
  • DMX (born Earl Simmons) - Overdose (b. 1970)
  • Cleve Hall, Special effects for Alice Cooper, Kiss - Congestive heart failure (b. 1959)
  • Malcolm Cecil of The Jazz Couriers & Blues Incorporated, producer of 70's Stevie Wonder Albums (b. 1937)
  • George Segal, actor, member of the the Imperial Jazzband - Complications of bypass surgery (b. 1934)
  • Connie Bradley, Former President ASCAP Nashville (b. 1945)
  • Ethel Gabriel, First female producer at RCA, produced Elvis (b. 1921)
  • Don Heffington of Lone Justice - Leukemia (b. 1950)
  • Gary Leib, Musician, cartoonist, animator (b. 1955)
  • Sally Grossman, wife of Albert Grossman & pictured on Dylan's "Bringing it All Back" (b. 1939)
  • Randy Myers, Songwriter of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" (b. 1947)
  • Alan Cartwright of Procol Harum - Stomach cancer (b. 1945)
  • Bhaskar Menon, CEO of EMI & credited with breaking Pink Floyd (b. 1934)
  • Barbara Ess, Artists & musician in No Wave bands Static and Y Pants (b. 1948)
  • Ian North of Milk 'N' Cookies - Heart attack (b. 1952)
  • Bob James of Montrose - Complications of a stomach ulcer (b. 1952)
  • Sean Kennedy, Australian bands Deez Nuts & I Killed the Prom Queen (b. 1985)
  • Gene Taylor of the Blasters and the Fabulous Thunderbirds (b. 1952)
  • Carman (born Carman Dominic Licciardello), Gospel Hall of Fame Member - Complications from surgery (b. 1956)
  • Henry Goldrich, Owner of Manny's Music in Manhattan (b. 1932)
  • Louis Clark, String arranger for ELO and "Hooked on Classics" (b. 1947)
  • Russ Thyret, Former Chairman & CEO of Warner Bros. Records (b. 1944)
  • Milfrod Graves, Jazz Drummer - Amyloid cardiomyopathy (b. 1941)
  • Rupert Neve, Recording studio pioneer (b. 1926)
  • Stefan Crush of The Men They Couldn't Wear Hats - Heart attack (b. 1960)
  • Danny Ray, Master of Ceremony and Cape Man for James Brown (b. 1935)
  • Sophie (born Sophie Xeon) - Accidental fall (b. 1986)
  • Rick Shaw of the Hillside Singers and the Shaw Brothers (b. 1942)
  • James Purify of James & Bobby Purify - COVID-19 (b. 1944)
  • Randy Parton, Country singer-songwriter, brother of Dolly Parton - Cancer (b. 1953)
  • Keith Nichols, British jazz band leader - COVID-19 (b. 1945)
  • Duranice Pace of the gospel group the Anointed Pace Sisters (b. 1958)
  • Larry Willoughby, Country singer, VP of A&R at Capitol Records - COVID-19 (b. 1950)
  • Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge, Beck, Bogert & Appice, Cactus - Cancer (b. 1944)
  • Sylvain Sylvain of the New York Dolls - Cancer (b. 1951)
  • Duke Bootee (born Edward Fletcher), Rapper, writer of "The Message" - Congestive heart failure (b. 1951)
  • Shingoose (born Curtis Jonnie) - COVID-19 (b. 1946)
