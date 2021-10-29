Music Passings 2021

- Astro (born Terence Wilson) of UB40 (b. 1957)
- Andy Barker of 808 State (b. 1968)
November 2
- Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band - Stroke (b. 1948)
- Declan Mulligan of the Beau Brummels (b. 1938)
- Ernest Wilson of the Jamaican group The Clarendonians (b. 1951)
November 1
- Emmett Chapman, Jazz drummer & inventory of the Chapman Stick - Cancer (b. 1936)
- Pat Martino (born Patrick Azzara), Jazz guitarist - Chronic respiratory disorder (b. 1944)
October 31
- DJ Stud Doogie (born Ron Cherry) of Brand Nubian - Possible complications of diabetes
October 30
- Eric Grief (date death announced), Heavy metal manager (b. 1962)
October 29
- Malcolm Dome, British music journalist (b. 1955)
October 26
- Rose Lee Maphis, Pioneer of the Bakersfield Sound - Kidney failures (b. 1922)
- William Shelby of Dynasty (date of death approximate)
October 25
- Ginny Mancini, Big band singer & wife of Henry Mancini (b. 1924)
- Willie Cobbs - Blues singer (b. 1932)
- Walter Herbert - Manager for Santana & Journey (b. 1948)
October 24
- Sonny Osborne of the Osborne Brothers - Stroke (b. 1937)
October 22
- Jay Black of Jay & the Americans - Pneumonia (b. 1938)
October 21
- Robin McNamara (b. 1947)
- Tommy DeBarge of Switch - Liver & kidney failure (b. 1957)
October 19
- Leslie Bricusse (b. 1931)
October 18
- Ralph Carmichael, Composer & arranger (b. 1927)
October 16
- Alan Hawkshaw of Emile Ford & the Checkmates and The Shadows - Pnumonia (b. 1937)
- Ron Tutt, Drummer for Elvis Presley, Jerry Garcia (b. 1938)
- Tom Gray of Delta Moon - Cancer (b. 1951)
- Joe Palmaccio, Engineer - Injuries from motorcycle accident (b. 1965)
October 15
- Regi Hargis of Brick
October 14
- Phil Leadbetter, Bluegrass musician - COVID (b. 1962)
October 12
- Paddy Moloney of the Chieftans (b. 1938)
- Marcus Malone of Santana
October 11
- Deon Estus of Wham! (b. 1956)
- Emani 22 (born Emani Johnson) - Accident (b. 1998)
October 9
- Dee Pop of the Bush Tetras (b. 1956)
- Jim Pembroke of Wigwam (b. 1946)
October 8
- Everett Morton of The Beat (b. 1950)
- Jem Targal of Third Power (b. 1947)
October 7
- Scott Koenig, Manager of Fear Factory, Biohazard
October 5
October 2
- John Rossall of The Glitter Band - Cancer (b. 1945)
October 1
- Robin Morton of the Boys of the Lough (b. 1939)
September 30
- Greg Gilbert of The Delays - Bowel cancer (b. 1977)
September 29
- Julia Nixon of Julia & Company - COVID (b. 1955)
September 28
- Dr. Lonnie Smith, Jazz orgainist - Pulmonary fibrosis (b. 1942)
- Barry Ryan (b. 1948)
- Darrell Bath of the U.K. Subs
- Mike Renzi, Composer, music director for Peggy Lee & Mel Torme (b. 1941)
September 27
- Andrea Martin, Songwriter (b. 1972)
September 26
- Alan Lancaster of Status Quo - Multiple sclerosis (b. 1949)
- Commander Cody (born George Frayne) of the Lost Planet Airmen - Possible cancer (b. 1944)
September 25
- Bob Matthews, worked with Grateful Dead, New Riders of the Purple Sage
September 24
- Alfred "Pee Wee" Ellis, Saxophonist for James Brown (b. 1941)
September 23
- Sue Thompson (b. 1925)
September 22
- Bob Moore of the Nashville "A" Team, hit with "Mexico" (b. 1932)
- Peter Hood of the Atlantics (b. 1943)
September 21
- Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire (b. 1956)
September 20
- Sarah Dash of Labelle (b. 1945)
- Julz Sale of Delta 5
September 16
- George Mraz, Jazz bassist (b. 1944)
September 15
- Franz Trojan of the Spider Murphy Band
- Doc Gibbs (born Leonard Gibbs), Percussionist - Prostate cancer (b. 1948)
September 13
- George Wein, founder of the Newport Jazz Festival (b. 1925)
September 12
- Don Maddox of the Maddox Brothers and Rose (b. 1922)
September 11
- Maria Mendiola of Baccara (b. 1952)
September 10
- Michael Chapman (b. 1941)
- Roger Newell, Bassist for Rick Wakeman
September 8
- Jerry Blair, former head of promotions at Columbia - COVID
September 7
- Carl Bean (b. 1944)
- Warren Storm, Swamp rock drummer (b. 1937)
- Mark Brigden, Tour manager for the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan
September 6
- Stan Moress, Country music artist manager (b. 1938)
- Bennie Pete of the Hot 8 Brass Band - Sarcoidosis & COVID
September 5
- Rickie Lee Reynolds of Black Oak Arkansas, complications of COVID
- Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud, Breast cancer (b. 1981)
September 4
- Dell Furano, "King of Merch" - Cancer (b. 1952)
September 3
- Jochen Schroeder of Rage
- Harry Coombs, Philadelphia International Records executive - pulmonary fibrosis/acute pulmonary hypertension (b. 1935)
September 2
- Tom Beaudry (Kelly Green) of Frijid Pink
September 1
- Carol Fran, Soul blues singer/songwriter (b. 1933)
September (Date Unknown)
- Susan Anway of the Magnetic Fields
August 30
- Lee Williams, Gospel singer of the Spiritual QC's (b. 1946)
August 29
-
Lee "Scratch" Perry
(b. 1936)
- Ron Bushy of Iron Butterfly, Esophageal cancer (b. 1941)
- John Drake of the Amboy Dukes (b. 1947)
August 27
- Marcus Birks of Cappella
- Randy "Baja" Fletcher, Touring production manager, CMA Hall of Fame - Complications from fall (b. 1948)
August 26
- Kim Tribble, Country songwriter - Lewy Body Syndrome
- Kenny Malone, Session drummer - COVID (b. 1938)
August 25
- Dave Harper of Frankie & the Heartstrings
- Charlie Davis, Manager
- Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones (b. 1941)
- Fritz McIntyre of Simply Red (b. 1958)
August 23
- Olli Wisdom of Specimen (b. 1958)
August 22
- Brian Travers of UB40 - Cancer (b. 1959)
- Eric Wagner of Trouble - Complications of COVID (b. 1959)
- Powell St. John of Mother Earth (b. 1940)
- Micki Grant, songwriter (b. 1929)
August 21August 13July 28January 30January 11
- Don Everly of the Everly Brothers (b. 1937)
- Bill Emerson, Bluegrass musician (b. 1938)
- Bob Fish of The Darts (b. 1949)
- Connie Hamzy, Groupie immortalized in "We're an American Band" (b. 1955)
August 20
- Tom T. Hall (b. 1936)
- Norma Morris, Country publicist - Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease (b. 1939)
August 18
- Berbon "Bubba" Sullivan, co-found of the King Biscuit Blues Festival (b. 1940)
- Ron Cornelius of West, studio musician & producer - Complications from a stroke (b. 1945)
August 17
-
Gary "Chicken" Hirsh
of Country Joe & the Fish (b. 1940)
- Sheila Bromberg, Harpist, first female musician to play on a Beatles recording (b. 1928)
August 15
- Joey Ambrose of Bill Haley & the Comets (b. 1934)
- Craig Carp, Country songwriter
August 14
- Mick Rain of the Pezband - COVID (b.
- Nancy Griffith (b. 1953)
August 11
- Mike Finnigan, Session keyboardist - Kidney cancer (b. 1945)
August 9
- Chucky Thompson, Hip-Hop producer - COVID (b. 1968)
August 8
- Walter Yetnikoff, Label executive (b. 1933)
- Bruce Conte of Tower of Power - Leukemia (b. 1950)
August 7August 4
- Dennis Thomas of Kook & the Gang (b. 1951)
- Gary Lee Yoder of Blue Cheer (b. 1946)
August 6
- Les Vandyke, songwriter (b. 1931)
- Razzy Bailey (b. 1939)
- Stanley Lark of the Fireballs (b. 1940)
- Paul Johnson, House DJ & producer, COVID (b. 1971)
August 3
- K-HAND, born Kelli Hand, First Lady of Detroit Techno (b. 1965)
- Jim Femino, Songwriter - Heart attack (b. 1952)
August 1
- Paul Cotton of Poco (b. 1943)
July 31
- Charles Connor, Drummer for Little Richard - Normal pressure hydrocephalus (b. 1935)
- Dusty Hill of ZZ Top (b. 1949)
July 27
- Willie Winfield of the Harptones - Heart attack (b. 1929)
July 26
- Mike Howe of Metal Church (b. 1965)
- Joey Jordison of Slipknot (b. 1975)
July 25
- Count M'Butu of the Derek Trucks Band (b. 1945)
- Ira Allen, Rockabilly & country artist (b. 1937)
July 24
- John "Hutch" Hutchinson of David Bowie's Band - Prolonged illness (b. 1944)
July 22
- Peter Rehberg, Electronic composer - Heart Attack (b. 1968)
July 21
- Clarence McDonald, Keyboardist, producer - Cancer (b. 1944 or 1945)
July 20
- Jerry Granelli of the Vince Guaraldi Trio (b. 1940)
- Chuck E. Weiss, Composer, namesake for "Chuck E.'s in Love" - Cancer (b. 1945)
July 17
- Robby Steinhardt of Kansas - Acute pancreatitis (b. 1950)
July 16
- Biz Markie (born Marcel Hall) (b. 1964)
July 14
- Jeff LaBar of Cinderella - (b. 1963)
July 11
- Andy Williams of Casting Crowns - Motorcycle Accident (b. 1972)
July 10
- Byron Berline, fiddler - Stroke (b. 1944)
- Barbara "Bibs" Allbut Brown of the Angels (b. 1940)
- Chris Hutka of The Bunny The Bear
July 9
- Frank Cook of Canned Heat & Pacific Gas & Electric (b. 1942)
July 8
- Sam Reed, Jazz saxophonist (b. 1935)
July 5
- Leo van de Ketterij of Shocking Blue (b. 1950)
- Barbara Dozier, wife of Lamont Dozier
July 4
- Sanford Clark - COVID (b. 1935)
- Rick Laird of the Mahavishnu Orchestra (b. 1941)
- James Dukes, Jr. of Heaven & Earth
June 29
- John Lawton of Uriah Heep (b. 1946)
- Bryan St. Pere of Hum (b. 1969)
June 28
- Burton Greene, Jazz pianist (b. 1937)
June 27
- Brendan "Stu" Maguire of Reach the Sky & Bane - Cancer (b.
June 26
- Johnny Solinger of Skid Row - Liver failure (b. 1965)
June 23
- Ellen McIlwaine, Canadian blues singer (b. 1945)
June 22
- Jim Bessman, Music journalist - Aneurysm (b. 1952)
June 19 or 20
- David Edwards of Welsh band Datblygu (b. 1964)
June 9
- Juan Nelson of Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals (b.1958)
June 8
- Dean Parish (born Dean Anastasi) (b. 1942)
June 7
- David C. Lewis of Ambrosia & Shadowfax - Brain cancer
June 5
- Grace Griffith - Complications of Parkinson's Disease (b. 1956)
May 31
- Lil Loaded (born Dashawn Robertson) - Suicide (b. 2000 or 2001)
May 29
- B.J. Thomas - Lung cancer (b. 1942)
May 26
- Patrick Sky (born Patrick Linch) - Prostate & bone cancer, Parkinson's disease (b. 1940)
May 25
- Rusty Warren, Comedienne & singer (b. 1930)
May 24
- John Davis of Milli Vanilli - COVID (b. 1954)
May 23
- Dewayne Blackwell, songwriter (b. 1936)
May 22
- Glenn Douglas Tubb, Country songwriter (b. 1935)
May 20
- Roger Hawkins of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section - COPD (b. 1945)
- Florian Pilkington-Miksa of Curved Air - Pneumonia (b. 1950)
- Fred Tobias - Songwriter (b. 1928)
May 19
- Lori Burton, singer/songwriter, co-owner of Record Planet studio (b. 1940)
- Alix Dobkin, singer/songwriter, LGBTQ activist - Brain aneurysm (b. 1940)
- Johnny Ashcroft (b. 1927)
May 16
- Patsy Bruce, songwriter, wife of Ed Bruce (b. 1940)
May 15
- Mario Pavone, Jazz bassist - Cancer (b. 1940)
May 12
- Bob Koester, founder of Delmark Records - Stroke (b. 1932)
May 8
- Curtis Fuller, Jazz trombone, member of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers (b. 1932)
May 3
- Lloyd Price - Complications of Diabetes (b. 1933)
- Ed Ward, writer, original founder of SXSW (b. 1948)
- Phil Naro of Talas - Tongue Cancer (b. 1958)
May 2
- Tommy West of Cashman & West, producer (b. 1942)
- Joel Chadabe, founder of the The Electronic Music Foundation - Pancreatic Cancer (b. 1938)
- Marcel Stellman, producer & lyracist (b. 1925)
May 1
- Wondress Hutchinson of Mantronix (b. 1964)
April 30
- John Dee Holeman, Blues singer/guitarist (b. 1929)
- Ray Reyes of Menudo - Heart attack (b. 1970)
April 29
- Johnny Crawford, Actor & singer - Alzheimer's disease, pneumonia & COVID (b. 1946)
- John Hinch of Judas Priest - Fall (b. 1947)
- Tony Markellis of Trey Anastasio Band (b. 1952)
- Pierce Fulton, DJ & producer (b. 1992)
- Will Mecum of Karma to Burn - Fall (b. 1972)
April 27
- Anita Lane of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds (b. 1960)
April 26
- Al Schmitt, Producer & recording engineer (b. 1930)
April 25
- Denny Freeman, Blues guitarist - Abdominal cancer (b. 1944)
April 23
- Charlie Black, Country songwriter (b. 1949)
April 22
- Shock G (born Gregory Jacobs) of Digital Underground (b. 1963)
April 20
- Joe Long of the Four Seasons - COVID (b. 1941)
- Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers (b. 1955)
April 19
- Jim Steinman, songwriter - Kidney failure (b. 1947)
- Bob Lanois, Engineer & producer
April 18
- Paul Oscher of The Muddy Waters Band (b. 1947)
- Lew Lewis of Eddie & the Hotrods
April 17
- Black Rob (born Robert Ross) - Kidney failure (b. 1969)
April 16
- Mike Mitchell of the Kingsmen (b. 1944)
April 15
- Pat Rizzo, Saxophone for Sly & the Family Stone, War - Cancer (b. 1941)
April 14
- Rusty Young of Poco - Heart attack (b. 1946)
- Michel Louvain - Esophageal cancer (b. 1937)
April 9
- DMX (born Earl Simmons) - Overdose (b. 1970)
April 7
- Bill Owens, Songwriter (age 85)
April 4
- Ralph Schuckett of Todd Rundgren's Utopia (b. 1948)
- Paul Humphrey of Blue Peter (b. 1960)
April 2
- Morris "B.B." Dickerson of War (b. 1949)
April 1
- Patrick Juvet (b. 1950)
April - Date TBD
March 31
- Cleve Hall, Special effects for Alice Cooper, Kiss - Congestive heart failure (b. 1959)
March 30
- Willie Schofield of the Falcons - Acute kidney failure (b. 1939)
March 28
- Malcolm Cecil of The Jazz Couriers & Blues Incorporated, producer of 70's Stevie Wonder Albums (b. 1937)
March 26
- Brett Bradshaw of Faster Pussycat
March 25
- Kaleb Stewart of As Friends Rust
- Tavish Maloney of Oso Oso
March 23
- George Segal, actor, member of the the Imperial Jazzband - Complications of bypass surgery (b. 1934)
- Connie Bradley, Former President ASCAP Nashville (b. 1945)
- Ethel Gabriel, First female producer at RCA, produced Elvis (b. 1921)
- Don Heffington of Lone Justice - Leukemia (b. 1950)
March 20
- Dan Sartain (b. 1981)
March 19
- Gary Leib, Musician, cartoonist, animator (b. 1955)
March 18
- Paul Jackson, Bassist (Herbie Hancock) (b. 1947)
March 17
- Matt Miller of Titus Andronicus (b. 1986)
- Freddie Redd, Hard-Bop pianist & composer (b. 1928)
March 15
- Doug Parkinson, Australian Pop/Rock singer (b. 1946)
March 14
- Reggie Warren of TROOP (b. 1968)
March 12
- Sally Grossman, wife of Albert Grossman & pictured on Dylan's "Bringing it All Back" (b. 1939)
March 11
- Ray Campi, Rockabilly Hall of Fame Member (b. 1934)
- Robb Earls, Nashville new-wave rock
March 10
- Randy Myers, Songwriter of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" (b. 1947)
March 7
- Lars Goran Petrov of Entombed - Bile duct cancer (b. 1972)
March 6
- Lou Ottens, Inventor of the Cassette (b. 1926)
- Carmel Quinn, Irish singer (b. 1925)
March 5
- Michael Stanley - Lung cancer (b. 1948)
March 4
- Alan Cartwright of Procol Harum - Stomach cancer (b. 1945)
- Bhaskar Menon, CEO of EMI & credited with breaking Pink Floyd (b. 1934)
- Barbara Ess, Artists & musician in No Wave bands Static and Y Pants (b. 1948)
March 2
- Chris Barber - Dementia (b. 1930)
- Bunny Wailer (born Neville Livingston) of Bob Marley and the Wailers (b. 1947)
- Michael Gudinski, Founder of Mushroom Records (b. 1952)
- Robert Petersen, Jr., Jazz drummer - Cancer (b. 1962)
February 28
- Ian North of Milk 'N' Cookies - Heart attack (b. 1952)
February 26
- Bob James of Montrose - Complications of a stomach ulcer (b. 1952)
February 24
- Peter Ostroushko, mandolin player - Heart failure (b. 1953)
February 23
- Sean Kennedy, Australian bands Deez Nuts & I Killed the Prom Queen (b. 1985)
February 20
- Gene Taylor of the Blasters and the Fabulous Thunderbirds (b. 1952)
February 18
- Miles Seaton of Akron/Family (b. 1979)
February 17
- Prince Markie Dee of the Fat Boys (b. 1968)
- Bruce Hawes, R&B Songwriter (Games People Play, Mighty Love) (b. 1953)
- Gene Summers, Rockabilly Hall of Fame member (b. 1939)
February 16
- Carman (born Carman Dominic Licciardello), Gospel Hall of Fame Member - Complications from surgery (b. 1956)
- Henry Goldrich, Owner of Manny's Music in Manhattan (b. 1932)
February 15
- Johnny Pacheco, Co-Founder Fania Records and salsa performer - Pneumonia (b. 1935)
- Raymond Lévesque, Canadian singer-songwriter - COVID (b. 1928)
February 14
- Ari Gold - Leukemia (b. 1974)
February 13
- Sydney Devine (b. 1940)
February 12
- Louis Clark, String arranger for ELO and "Hooked on Classics" (b. 1947)
- Russ Thyret, Former Chairman & CEO of Warner Bros. Records (b. 1944)
- Milfrod Graves, Jazz Drummer - Amyloid cardiomyopathy (b. 1941)
- Rupert Neve, Recording studio pioneer (b. 1926)
February 9
- Chick Corea - Cancer (b. 1941)
- Richie Albright, Drummer for Waylon Jennings (b. 1939)
- Cedric "Swab" Cotton of Ideal - Stabbed (b. 1974)
February 8
- Mary Wilson of the Supremes (b. 1944)
February 7
- Elliot Mazer, Audio Engineer & Producer (b. 1941)
- Johnny Rogan, Music Writer (b. 1953)
February 5
- Stefan Crush of The Men They Couldn't Wear Hats - Heart attack (b. 1960)
February 4
- Matt Harris of the Posies
- Jessie Smith of the Ikettes (b. 1941)
- Nolan Porter (b. 1949)
- Gil Saunders of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes - Multiple Sclerosis and Lung Cancer
February 3
- Jim Weatherly (b. 1943)
- Ann Feeney - COVID (b. 1951)
- Kris DeBruyne (b. 1950)
February 2
- Danny Ray, Master of Ceremony and Cape Man for James Brown (b. 1935)
- Sophie (born Sophie Xeon) - Accidental fall (b. 1986)
January 29
- Hilton Valentine of the Animals (b. 1943)
- Grady Gaines (b. 1934)
January 28
- Rick Shaw of the Hillside Singers and the Shaw Brothers (b. 1942)
January 24
- Tom Stevens of the Long Ryders (b. 1956)
January 22
- James Purify of James & Bobby Purify - COVID-19 (b. 1944)
January 21
- Randy Parton, Country singer-songwriter, brother of Dolly Parton - Cancer (b. 1953)
- Keith Nichols, British jazz band leader - COVID-19 (b. 1945)
January 18
- Jimmie Rodgers (b. 1933)
- Perry Botkin, Jr. (b. 1933)
January 17
- Sammy Nestico, Composer & arranger (b. 1924)
January 16
- Phil Spector (b. 1939)
- Little Walter DeVenne, Boston DJ - COVID-19 (b. 1948)
- Chris CM Murphy, Manager of INXS - Mantle Cell Lymphoma (b. 1954)
January 14
- Duranice Pace of the gospel group the Anointed Pace Sisters (b. 1958)
- Larry Willoughby, Country singer, VP of A&R at Capitol Records - COVID-19 (b. 1950)
- Tim Bogert of Vanilla Fudge, Beck, Bogert & Appice, Cactus - Cancer (b. 1944)
- Sylvain Sylvain of the New York Dolls - Cancer (b. 1951)
- Duke Bootee (born Edward Fletcher), Rapper, writer of "The Message" - Congestive heart failure (b. 1951)
January 12
- Shingoose (born Curtis Jonnie) - COVID-19 (b. 1946)
- Howard Johnson - Jazz tuba player who played with The Band, Taj Mahal (b. 1941)
- Don Miller of the Vogues (b. 1940)
January 10
- Marsha Zazula - Co-founder of Megaforce Records (b. 1952)
- Mark Keds of the Senseless Things (b. 1971)
January 8
- Ed Bruce (b. 1939)
- Michael Fonfara of Lou Reed's Band - Cancer (b. 1946)
January 7
- Jamie O'Hara (O'Keefes) - Cancer (b. 1950)
January 3
- Gerry Marsden of Gerry & the Pacemakers - Heart infection (b. 1942)
January 2
- Steve Brown - Producer (Wham!, Manic Street Preachers, Elton John)
- Warren McLean of Divinyls - Cancer
January 1
-
Misty Morgan of Jack Blanchard & Misty Morgan - Cancer (b. 1945)
- Liam Reilly of Bagatelle (b. 1955)
- George Gerdes - Brain aneurysm (b. 1948)
Comments