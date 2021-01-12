 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Eminem Top Veteran Album While Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Take Top Veteran Single

Top Selling Single by a Veteran Artist
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#15)
  2. Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
  3. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
  4. Diamonds - Elton John (#48)
  5. Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#57)
  6. Journey's Greatest Hits - Journey (#60)
  7. Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#61)
  8. Thriller - Michael Jackson (#66)
  9. Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#71)
  10. Back in Black - AC/DC (#72)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (#32)
  2. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#34)
  3. Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#64)
  4. Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#69)
  5. Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#87)
  6. One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#89)
