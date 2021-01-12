On the Charts: Eminem Top Veteran Album While Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Take Top Veteran Single

|Top Selling Single by a Veteran Artist
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#15)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#27)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#36)
- Diamonds - Elton John (#48)
- Chronicles: The 20 Greatest Hits - Creedence Clearwater Revival (#57)
- Journey's Greatest Hits - Journey (#60)
- Curtain Call: The Hits - Eminem (#61)
- Thriller - Michael Jackson (#66)
- Legend - Bob Marley & the Wailers (#71)
- Back in Black - AC/DC (#72)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (#32)
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#34)
- Beers and Sunshine - Darius Rucker (#64)
- Happy Does - Kenny Chesney (#69)
- Girl Like Me - Black Eyed Peas x Shakira (#87)
- One Too Many - Keith Urban Duet With P!nk (#89)
