On the Charts: Eminem Scores Top Veteran Artist Album, Christmas Music Begins to Fade

|Eminem Has the Only Top 10 Veteran Album
- Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#10)
- Christmas - Michael Buble (#12)
- The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#17)
- Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#20)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#24)
- A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#27)
- The Best of Bing Crosby: 20th Century Masters: The Christmas Collection - Bing Crosby (#32)
- McCartney III - Paul McCartney (#37)
- Greatest Hits - Queen (#40)
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#45)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
- All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#9)
- Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#12)
- Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#15)
- A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives (#17)
- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#28)
- Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry (#29)
- What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#34_
- Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#39)
- Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#41)
- Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (#42)
Comments