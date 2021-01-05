 Skip to main content

On the Charts: Eminem Scores Top Veteran Artist Album, Christmas Music Begins to Fade

Eminem Has the Only Top 10 Veteran Album
The following are the top albums by veteran artists (recording for twenty years or more) on this week's Billboard charts.  Actual chart position is in parenthesis:
  1. Music to Be Murdered By - Eminem (#10)
  2. Christmas - Michael Buble (#12)
  3. The Christmas Song - Nat King Cole (#17)
  4. Merry Christmas - Mariah Carey (#20)
  5. A Charlie Brown Christmas - Vince Guaraldi Trio (#24)
  6. A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector - Various Artists (#27)
  7. The Best of Bing Crosby: 20th Century Masters: The Christmas Collection - Bing Crosby (#32)
  8. McCartney III - Paul McCartney (#37)
  9. Greatest Hits - Queen (#40)
  10. Rumours - Fleetwood Mac (#45)
The top 10 charting singles by veteran artists:
  1. All I Want For Christmas is You - Mariah Carey (#9)
  2. Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee (#12)
  3. Jingle Bell Rock - Bobby Helms (#15)
  4. A Holly Jolly Christmas - Burl Ives (#17)
  5. It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year - Andy Williams (#28)
  6. Run Rudolph Run - Chuck Berry (#29)
  7. What's Poppin' - Jack Harlow Featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (#34_
  8. Feliz Navidad - Jose Feliciano (#39)
  9. Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow - Dean Martin (#41)
  10. Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani (#42)

